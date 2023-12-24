New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Screening for ovarian cancer not recommended

Date:
February 13, 2018
Source:
JAMA
Summary:
The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends against screening for ovarian cancer in women without symptoms and who are not known to be at high risk (such as those who have certain hereditary cancer syndromes that increase the risk for ovarian cancer).
Share:
FULL STORY

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends against screening for ovarian cancer in women without symptoms and who are not known to be at high risk (such as those who have certain hereditary cancer syndromes that increase the risk for ovarian cancer).

The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services. This latest recommendation statement on screening for ovarian cancer is an update from 2012. Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer death among U.S. women, with approximately 14,000 deaths per year.

The USPSTF recommendation statement follows a review of evidence on the benefits and harms of screening for ovarian cancer in asymptomatic women not known to be at high risk for ovarian cancer.

The USPSTF found adequate evidence that screening for ovarian cancer does not reduce ovarian cancer mortality. The USPSTF found adequate evidence that the harms from screening for ovarian cancer are at least moderate and may be substantial in some cases, and include unnecessary surgery for women who do not have cancer. Given the lack of mortality benefit of screening, and the moderate to substantial harms that could result from false-positive screeningtest results and subsequent surgery, the USPSTF concludes with moderate certainty that the harms of screening for ovarian cancer outweigh the benefit, and the net balance of the benefit and harms of screening is negative.

Story Source:

Materials provided by JAMA. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. David C. Grossman, Susan J. Curry, Douglas K. Owens, Michael J. Barry, Karina W. Davidson, Chyke A. Doubeni, John W. Epling, Alex R. Kemper, Alex H. Krist, Ann E. Kurth, C. Seth Landefeld, Carol M. Mangione, Maureen G. Phipps, Michael Silverstein, Melissa A. Simon, Chien-Wen Tseng. Screening for Ovarian Cancer. JAMA, 2018; 319 (6): 588 DOI: 10.1001/jama.2017.21926

Cite This Page:

JAMA. "Screening for ovarian cancer not recommended." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 13 February 2018. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/02/180213111515.htm>.
JAMA. (2018, February 13). Screening for ovarian cancer not recommended. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 24, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/02/180213111515.htm
JAMA. "Screening for ovarian cancer not recommended." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/02/180213111515.htm (accessed December 24, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 