New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Survivors of breast cancer face increased risk of heart disease

Date:
June 18, 2019
Source:
The North American Menopause Society (NAMS)
Summary:
Thanks to advanced medical treatments, women diagnosed with breast cancer today will likely survive the disease. However, some treatment options put these women at greater risk for a number of other health problems. A new study shows that postmenopausal women with breast cancer are at greater risk for developing heart disease.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Thanks to advanced medical treatments, women diagnosed with breast cancer today will likely survive the disease. However, some treatment options put these women at greater risk for a number of other health problems. A new study out of Brazil shows that postmenopausal women with breast cancer are at greater risk for developing heart disease. Results are published online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Cardiovascular disease remains the main cause of death in postmenopausal women, and women treated for breast cancer are at greater risk of developing heart disease than those not diagnosed with breast cancer. These cardiovascular effects may occur more than 5 years after radiation exposure, with the risk persisting for up to 30 years.

The goal of the new study was to compare and evaluate risk factors for cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women who are survivors of breast cancer and women without breast cancer. The researchers found that postmenopausal women who are survivors of breast cancer showed a markedly stronger association with metabolic syndrome, diabetes, atherosclerosis, hypertriglyceridemia, and abdominal obesity, which are major risk factors for cardiovascular disease. The risk of cardiovascular mortality similarly increased to match death rates from the cancer itself.

Findings were published in the article "High risk for cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal breast cancer survivors."

"Heart disease appears more commonly in women treated for breast cancer because of the toxicities of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and use of aromatase inhibitors, which lower estrogen. Heart-healthy lifestyle modifications will decrease both the risk of recurrent breast cancer and the risk of developing heart disease," says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director. "Women should schedule a cardiology consultation when breast cancer is diagnosed and continue with ongoing follow-up after cancer treatments are completed."

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Cite This Page:

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). "Survivors of breast cancer face increased risk of heart disease." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 18 June 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190618174340.htm>.
The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). (2019, June 18). Survivors of breast cancer face increased risk of heart disease. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 17, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190618174340.htm
The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). "Survivors of breast cancer face increased risk of heart disease." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190618174340.htm (accessed October 17, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 