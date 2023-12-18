New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Alternative to 'revolving door' of opioid detox and relapse

Date:
August 20, 2019
Source:
Boston University School of Medicine
Summary:
In a first-ever randomized trial, patients at a short-term inpatient program began long-term outpatient treatment with buprenorphine before discharge, with better outcomes than detox patients.
Share:
FULL STORY

In a first-ever randomized trial, patients at a short-term inpatient program began long-term outpatient treatment with buprenorphine before discharge, with better outcomes than detox patients.

Three out of four people who complete an inpatient opioid withdrawal management program -- commonly known as "detox" -- relapse within a month, leading to a "revolving door" effect. Few successfully transition from the inpatient setting to long-term treatment with proven medications such as buprenorphine, methadone, or naltrexone to prevent overdose.

But patients who start long-term buprenorphine treatment at a detox program, instead of going through detox and getting a referral for such treatment at discharge, are less likely to use opioids illicitly over the following six months, and more likely to keep up treatment, according to a first-of-its-kind study led by a Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researcher and published in the journal Addiction.

"The idea of detox -- getting inpatient treatment for a few days and expecting to quit opioids -- has always been magical thinking," says study lead author Dr. Michael Stein, professor and chair of health law, policy & management at BUSPH. "We've quantified here for the first time how successful we can be if we use short-term inpatient programs as starting grounds for long-term treatment."

In the randomized trial, 59 patients at the Stanley Street Treatment and Resources program (SSTAR) in Fall River, Mass., went through a standard buprenorphine-assisted detox program (including then tapering off buprenorphine). Another 56 patients received the typical first-day buprenorphine treatment, then went on to a daily dose of buprenorphine, and were discharged as already-established patients at SSTAR's nearby primary healthcare center, with an outpatient appointment for the following week and a prescription to be able to continue taking their daily dose of buprenorphine until then.

The researchers found that these participants were more likely to be taking buprenorphine up to six months after discharge than the patients who had gone through standard detox. They were also less likely to use illicit opioids, "thereby lowering the overdose risk that comes from use of fentanyl and other lethal opioids," Stein says.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Boston University School of Medicine. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Michael Stein, Debra Herman, Micah Conti, Bradley Anderson, Genie Bailey. Initiating buprenorphine treatment for opioid use disorder during short‐term in‐patient ‘detoxification’: a randomized clinical trial. Addiction, 2019; DOI: 10.1111/add.14737

Cite This Page:

Boston University School of Medicine. "Alternative to 'revolving door' of opioid detox and relapse." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 20 August 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/08/190820153627.htm>.
Boston University School of Medicine. (2019, August 20). Alternative to 'revolving door' of opioid detox and relapse. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 18, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/08/190820153627.htm
Boston University School of Medicine. "Alternative to 'revolving door' of opioid detox and relapse." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/08/190820153627.htm (accessed December 18, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 