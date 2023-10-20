New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

The key to lowering CO2 emissions is made of metal

Date:
September 29, 2020
Source:
Osaka City University
Summary:
Researchers produce malic acid, which contains 4 carbon atoms, through artificial photosynthesis by simply adding metal ions like aluminum and iron. This solves a problem with current artificial photosynthesis technology of only producing molecules with 1 carbon atom and paves the way to exploring the use of CO2 as a raw material.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Carbon dioxide (CO2) levels are rising and our planet is heating up. What do we do? What if we used this excess CO2 as a raw material to produce things we need -- similar to how plants use it to produce oxygen.

This is one thing artificial photosynthesis has set out to do.

Artificial photosynthesis is a chemical process that mimics the natural process of photosynthesis to convert sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into useful things like carbohydrates and oxygen. The problem is that current technologies can only produce molecules with 1 carbon atom. These molecules are too weak to be used for the production of more complex materials. Standard experimental conditions have not been stable enough to allow for molecules with bonds of more than one carbon atom to form.

New research at Osaka City University has found that simply adding metal ions like aluminum and iron was enough to allow the production of malic acid, which contains 4 carbon atoms. The study appeared recently online in the New Journal of Chemistry published by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

"I was surprised that the solution was found in such a common thing as aluminum ions" said lead author Takeyuki Katagiri.

"Our goal is to create groups of molecules with as many as 100 carbon atoms" added supporting author Yutaka Amao. "Then we can finally explore possibilities of using CO2 as a raw material."

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Osaka City University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Takayuki Katagiri, Yutaka Amao. Trivalent metal ions promote the malic enzyme-catalyzed building of carbon–carbon bonds from CO2 and pyruvate. New Journal of Chemistry, 2020; DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ03449E

Cite This Page:

Osaka City University. "The key to lowering CO2 emissions is made of metal." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 29 September 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200929123616.htm>.
Osaka City University. (2020, September 29). The key to lowering CO2 emissions is made of metal. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 20, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200929123616.htm
Osaka City University. "The key to lowering CO2 emissions is made of metal." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200929123616.htm (accessed October 20, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 