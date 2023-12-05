New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

High levels of contaminants in killer whales

Date:
May 19, 2021
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
Little is known concerning environmental contaminants in predators at the top of a food chain. A study has demonstrated that new types of brominated flame retardants accumulate in the tissues of killer whales near Norway and are also passed on to nursing offspring.
Share:
FULL STORY

Little is known concerning environmental contaminants in predators at the top of a food chain. A study published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry has demonstrated that new types of brominated flame retardants accumulate in the tissues of killer whales near Norway and are also passed on to nursing offspring.

Investigators also detected human-made chemicals called perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the tissues of adult killer whales. Thresholds for health effects of PFAS in marine mammals are not established, but the chemical has been linked to reproductive and endocrine effects in wildlife. In addition, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which have long been banned, were detected in the blubber of 7 of the 8 killer whales in the study at levels that exceeded the proposed threshold for toxicological effects in marine mammals.

"Levels of pollutants in top predators give not only an indication of ecosystem health, but of the persistence of chemicals, passive mobility in the environment, and active biotransport with migrating animals," the authors wrote. "Our results are relevant for the continued environmental monitoring of contaminants in the Arctic."

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Clare Andvik, Eve Jourdain, Jan L. Lyche, Richard Karoliussen, Katrine Borg&#2013265925;. High Levels of Legacy and Emerging Contaminants in Killer Whales ( Orcinus orca ) from Norway, 2015 to 2017. Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, 2021; DOI: 10.1002/etc.5064

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "High levels of contaminants in killer whales." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 19 May 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210519120706.htm>.
Wiley. (2021, May 19). High levels of contaminants in killer whales. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 5, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210519120706.htm
Wiley. "High levels of contaminants in killer whales." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210519120706.htm (accessed December 5, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 