Extraordinary carbon emissions from El Nino-induced biomass burning estimated

Equatorial Asia, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, and surrounding areas, experienced devastating biomass burning in 2015 due to the severe drought condition induced by the extreme El Niño and a positive anomaly of the Indian Ocean dipole. This biomass burning emitted a significant amount of carbon, mainly in the form of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), into the atmosphere.

Equatorial Asia has very few ground-based stations that observe CO 2 and other related atmospheric constitutents. Meanwhile, a few satellites could observe atmospheric CO 2 ; however, their observations were less available and subject to errors due to cumulus cloulds typical in the tropics and smokes from the biomass burning.

To estimate the fire-induced carbon emissions from Equatorial Asia for 2015, the research team of the National Institute for Envrionmental Studies (NIES), Japan, and Meteorological Research Institute (MRI), Japan, expoloited high-precision observations onboard commercial passenger aircraft and a cargo ship that traveled in Equatorial Asia. These observations are unique because measurements are made on a moving platform, enabling to capture three-dimensional gradients of atmospheric CO 2 concentrations. The aircraft observations are conducted by the NIES-MRI collaborative research project named CONTRAIL. The shipboard observations are operated by NIES as a part of the Global Environmental Monitoring project.

Using these aircraft and ship observations, the team performed an inverse analysis, which is based on numerical simulations of atmospheric transport, and estimated that the amount of carbon emitted from Equatorial Asia in September -- October 2015 was 273 Tg C. The validity of the simulation-based analysis was carefully evaluated by comparing the simulated atomospheric concentrations with those of the observations, not only for CO 2 , but also for carbon monoxide, which was used as a proxy for combustion sources. In fact, this estimate is slightly smaller than the estimates of previous studies. However, nearly 300 Tg C emissions for only two months are extraordinary because they are comparable to the annual CO 2 emissions from Japan.