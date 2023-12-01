New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

New screening process could lead to next-generation therapeutics for a broad spectrum of diseases

High-throughput screening provides insight into functional role of key G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) rhodopsin (Rh)

Date:
November 16, 2021
Source:
University of California - Irvine
Summary:
Researchers have developed a high-throughput screen methodology to identify compounds affect a key G protein coupled receptor (GPCR) rhodopsin (Rh). GPCRs mediate many important physiological functions and are considered to be one of the most effective therapeutic targets for a broad spectrum of diseases, ranging from diabetes to immune system disorders.
Share:
FULL STORY

A new study led by University of California, Irvine researchers developed a high-throughput screen methodology to identify compounds affect a key G protein coupled receptor (GPCR) rhodopsin (Rh). GPCRs mediate many important physiological functions and are considered to be one of the most effective therapeutic targets for a broad spectrum of diseases, ranging from diabetes to immune system disorders.

The study, titled "Identification of small molecule allosteric modulators that act as enhancers/disrupters of rhodopsin oligomerization," was published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, and provides a monitoring tool for future investigation of the Rh signaling cascade. It also reveals the discovery of new allosteric modulators of Rh dimerization that can also alter the physiology of rod photoreceptors in the eye. The team identified lead compounds that demonstrated allosteric modulation of rod light response kinetics or reduction of rod sensitivity. The next step will be to use medicinal chemistry to improve the pharmacological properties of the lead compounds.

"Our employed methodology will open new avenues for study, tremendously benefitting the discipline of pharmacology by improving understanding of the role of GPCR dimerization," said Krzysztof Palczewski, PhD, Donald Bren Professor of Ophthalmology in the UCI School of Medicine and corresponding author. "This approach will also be tested in other GPCR systems such as opioid, adrenergic receptors and others, paving the way to discovery of other more selective modulations of GPCR signaling. These advanced insights result in the identification and production of next-generation medications."

Understanding the functional role of GPCRs, and identifying compounds that either enhance or disrupt the dimerization of the GPCR rhodopsin (Rh), could provide the key to unlock the full potential of these most effective therapeutic targets. Recent studies have shown that many GPCRs exist as dimers and oligomers, and that their organization is an essential requirement for proper operation. The functional role of the dimerization of Rh is currently unknown due to a lack of precise structural information.

Other members of the research team included Tamar Getter, UCI biochemistry of vision post-doctoral fellow; Frans Vinberg, PhD, ophthalmology/visual sciences assistant professor; and Albert Kemp, biomedical engineering student, both from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City.

This work was funded by grants R01EY014800, P30EY026651, and R24EY027283 from the National Institutes of Health, as well as from Research to Prevent Blindness, the Department of Ophthalmology at UCI, and the Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at University of Utah.

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of California - Irvine. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Tamar Getter, Albert Kemp, Frans Vinberg, Krzysztof Palczewski. Identification of small molecule allosteric modulators that act as enhancers/disrupters of rhodopsin oligomerization. Journal of Biological Chemistry, 2021; 101401 DOI: 10.1016/j.jbc.2021.101401

Cite This Page:

University of California - Irvine. "New screening process could lead to next-generation therapeutics for a broad spectrum of diseases." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 16 November 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211116175028.htm>.
University of California - Irvine. (2021, November 16). New screening process could lead to next-generation therapeutics for a broad spectrum of diseases. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 1, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211116175028.htm
University of California - Irvine. "New screening process could lead to next-generation therapeutics for a broad spectrum of diseases." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211116175028.htm (accessed December 1, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 