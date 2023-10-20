New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

New structure found in cells

These 'clusters' have structures that encode function

Date:
July 12, 2022
Source:
Washington University in St. Louis
Summary:
Researchers have found a new, dynamic protein structure in cells.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Every cell contains millions of protein molecules. Some of them have the ability to phase-separate to form non-membrane-bound compartments, called biomolecular condensates, inside a cell. It has long been assumed that there was no further structure underlying these condensates, only solution-soluble proteins.

A research group led by Rohit Pappu, the Gene K. Beare Distinguished Professor of biomedical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, and Anthony Hyman, director at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) in Dresden, Germany, uncovered that there is, in fact, relevant structure underlying condensates.

The finding, a collaboration with scientists at the University of Cambridge, Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf and Technische Universität Dresden, was published July 5, 2022, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The team found proteins formed dynamic structures at concentrations too low to form condensates. "Because of specific interactions, you can make lots of small 'clusters,'" Pappu said. "The clusters have structures, and the structures encode function."

"Knowing that such clusters exist opens the door to assessing their functional relevance," said Hyman, whose research group was responsible for initially discovering how widespread and relevant condensates are to cellular function.

The function of these protein clusters is still unknown and will be the subject of future studies. "Our findings highlight the totality of species that can form by proteins that are drivers of phase separation. Clearly, the next steps require that we determine the functions of clusters in subsaturated solutions because these concentrations at which they form are relevant in live cells," Pappu said.

"Without a blueprint, we cannot describe the cellular process."

Read more at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics: https://www.mpi-cbg.de/news-outreach/news-media/article/protein-friends

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Washington University in St. Louis. Original written by Brandie Jefferson. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Mrityunjoy Kar, Furqan Dar, Timothy J. Welsh, Laura T. Vogel, Ralf Kühnemuth, Anupa Majumdar, Georg Krainer, Titus M. Franzmann, Simon Alberti, Claus A. M. Seidel, Tuomas P. J. Knowles, Anthony A. Hyman, Rohit V. Pappu. Phase-separating RNA-binding proteins form heterogeneous distributions of clusters in subsaturated solutions. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2022; 119 (28) DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2202222119

Cite This Page:

Washington University in St. Louis. "New structure found in cells." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 12 July 2022. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220712141321.htm>.
Washington University in St. Louis. (2022, July 12). New structure found in cells. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 20, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220712141321.htm
Washington University in St. Louis. "New structure found in cells." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220712141321.htm (accessed October 20, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 