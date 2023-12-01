Lessons from natural photosynthesis: Conversion of CO2 to raw materials for plastic

In plants, natural photosynthesis binds carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to organic compounds, which can then be converted into glucose or starch. These useful molecules can be sequestered, storing the carbon in a solid form. Artificial photosynthesis mimics this process by reducing the greenhouse gas CO 2 -- the main cause of climate change -- which is converted into other useful substances.

Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University have managed to create fumarate using artificial photosynthesis on pyruvate and CO 2 . This fumarate can be used to make biodegradable plastic like polybutylene succinate, storing the carbon in a compact, durable, solid form. Currently, most fumarate used to make this plastic is produced from petroleum, so creating fumarate from CO 2 and biomass-derived pyruvate is highly desirable.

Professor Yutaka Amao from the Research Center for Artificial Photosynthesis and Mika Takeuchi, a graduate student at the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Science, used the biocatalyst malate dehydrogenase (oxaloacetate-decarboxylating) to combine CO 2 with pyruvate, derived from biomass, to produce L-malic acid. Subsequently, the biocatalyst fumarase was used to dehydrate the L-malic acid to synthesize fumarate.

"The biocatalysts were used to convert CO 2 into a raw material for plastic. Based on our results, we will continue to construct better CO 2 conversion systems with an even lower environmental impact; we are aiming for more efficient conversion of CO 2 into useful substances, using light energy," said Prof Amao.