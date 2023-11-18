New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Scientists discover a rare neurological disease involving cellular recycling

New disease could provide insights into how the cell's recycling system contributes to a healthy brain

February 10, 2023
NIH/National Human Genome Research Institute
Researchers have discovered a new neurological condition characterized by issues with motor coordination and speech.
FULL STORY

Scientists from NIH's National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP) identified three children with the condition, two siblings and an unrelated child. The three children all had issues with motor coordination and speech, and one child had abnormalities in the cerebellum, the part of the brain involved in complex movement among other functions. Additionally, the children all had mutations in both copies of the ATG4D gene.

ATG4D aids in the cellular housekeeping process called autophagy, which cells use to break down and recycle damaged proteins and other defective pieces of the cell to stay healthy. Autophagy is a fundamental process used by cells throughout the body, but neurons are particularly dependent on autophagy for survival. However, little is known about how ATG4D contributes to healthy neurons.

The first inclination of ATG4D's effects on brain health came from a 2015 study in which researchers identified a genetic neurological disease among Lagotto Romagnolo dogs, an Italian breed known for their fluffy coats and truffle-hunting abilities. The affected dogs had abnormal behavior, atrophy of the cerebellum, issues with motor coordination and eye movement and ATG4D mutations.

While this 2015 study invigorated research interest in ATG4D's role in the brain, scientists had yet to connect ATG4D to any neurological disease in humans.

"Among genetic diseases, we've solved many of the lower hanging fruits," said May Christine Malicdan, M.D., Ph.D., NHGRI staff scientist and senior author of the study. "Now, we're reaching for the higher fruits -- genes like ATG4D that are more difficult to analyze -- and we have the genomic and cellular tools to do so."

Computational analyses predicted that the three children's ATG4D mutations would produce dysfunctional proteins. However, three other genes in the human genome serve very similar roles to ATG4D, and in some cells, these other genes may compensate for a loss of ATG4D.

While all cells in the body share the same genome, some genes are more important for certain cells. When the researchers studied the children's ATG4D mutations in skin cells, the variants did not affect the cells' recycling process, but this may not be true in the brain.

"The brain is so complex, and neurons have very specialized functions. To fit those functions, different neurons use different genes, so changes in redundant genes can have major impacts in the brain," said Malicdan.

To simulate cells that rely more heavily on ATG4D, the researchers deleted the similar genes in cells grown in the laboratory and then inserted the children's ATG4D mutations. The researchers determined the cells with the children's ATG4D mutations could not carry out the necessary steps for autophagy, indicating that the children's symptoms are likely caused by insufficient cellular recycling.

Still, much about ATG4D remains unknown. "We have only a bird's eye view of many important cellular processes like autophagy," said Malicdan. A rare disease that involves changes in one gene can help tease apart how that gene acts in a broadly important cellular process.

Other components of autophagy are involved in common neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Knowledge of this rare neurological disorder could lead to new avenues of research about ATG4D's involvement in more common conditions.

"That's the million-dollar question in rare disease research," said Malicdan. "Rare diseases can help us understand biological pathways, so we can better understand how those pathways contribute to other rare and common conditions."

NIH researchers and clinicians continue to work with the children in this study, and the researchers are aiming to identify more patients. Treatments are many steps away, but by learning more about ATG4D and autophagy, researchers may be able to develop new treatments for this condition and others involving autophagy pathways.

Materials provided by NIH/National Human Genome Research Institute. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Marie Morimoto, Vikas Bhambhani, Nour Gazzaz, Mariska Davids, Paalini Sathiyaseelan, Ellen F. Macnamara, Jennifer Lange, Anna Lehman, Patricia M. Zerfas, Jennifer L. Murphy, Maria T. Acosta, Camille Wang, Emily Alderman, Margaret Adam, Raquel L. Alvarez, Justin Alvey, Laura Amendola, Ashley Andrews, Euan A. Ashley, Mahshid S. Azamian, Carlos A. Bacino, Guney Bademci, Ashok Balasubramanyam, Dustin Baldridge, Jim Bale, Michael Bamshad, Deborah Barbouth, Pinar Bayrak-Toydemir, Anita Beck, Alan H. Beggs, Edward Behrens, Gill Bejerano, Hugo J. Bellen, Jimmy Bennett, Beverly Berg-Rood, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Gerard T. Berry, Anna Bican, Stephanie Bivona, Elizabeth Blue, John Bohnsack, Devon Bonner, Lorenzo Botto, Brenna Boyd, Lauren C. Briere, Elly Brokamp, Gabrielle Brown, Elizabeth A. Burke, Lindsay C. Burrage, Manish J. Butte, Peter Byers, William E. Byrd, John Carey, Olveen Carrasquillo, Thomas Cassini, Ta Chen Peter Chang, Sirisak Chanprasert, Hsiao-Tuan Chao, Gary D. Clark, Terra R. Coakley, Laurel A. Cobban, Joy D. Cogan, Matthew Coggins, F. Sessions Cole, Heather A. Colley, Cynthia M. Cooper, Heidi Cope, William J. Craigen, Andrew B. Crouse, Michael Cunningham, Precilla D’Souza, Hongzheng Dai, Surendra Dasari, Joie Davis, Jyoti G. Dayal, Esteban C. Dell’Angelica, Katrina Dipple, Daniel Doherty, Naghmeh Dorrani, Argenia L. Doss, Emilie D. Douine, Laura Duncan, Dawn Earl, David J. Eckstein, Lisa T. Emrick, Christine M. Eng, Cecilia Esteves, Marni Falk, Elizabeth L. Fieg, Paul G. Fisher, Brent L. Fogel, Irman Forghani, Ian Glass, Bernadette Gochuico, Page C. Goddard, Rena A. Godfrey, Katie Golden-Grant, Alana Grajewski, Irma Gutierrez, Don Hadley, Sihoun Hahn, Meghan C. Halley, Rizwan Hamid, Kelly Hassey, Nichole Hayes, Frances High, Anne Hing, Fuki M. Hisama, Ingrid A. Holm, Jason Hom, Martha Horike-Pyne, Alden Huang, Sarah Hutchison, Wendy J. Introne, Rosario Isasi, Kosuke Izumi, Fariha Jamal, Gail P. Jarvik, Jeffrey Jarvik, Suman Jayadev, Orpa Jean-Marie, Vaidehi Jobanputra, Lefkothea Karaviti, Jennifer Kennedy, Shamika Ketkar, Dana Kiley, Gonench Kilich, Shilpa N. Kobren, Isaac S. Kohane, Jennefer N. Kohler, Susan Korrick, Mary Kozuira, Deborah Krakow, Donna M. Krasnewich, Elijah Kravets, Seema R. Lalani, Byron Lam, Christina Lam, Brendan C. Lanpher, Ian R. Lanza, Kimberly LeBlanc, Brendan H. Lee, Roy Levitt, Richard A. Lewis, Pengfei Liu, Xue Zhong Liu, Nicola Longo, Sandra K. Loo, Joseph Loscalzo, Richard L. Maas, Calum A. MacRae, Valerie V. Maduro, Rachel Mahoney, Bryan C. Mak, Laura A. Mamounas, Teri A. Manolio, Rong Mao, Kenneth Maravilla, Ronit Marom, Gabor Marth, Beth A. Martin, Martin G. Martin, Julian A. Martínez-Agosto, Shruti Marwaha, Jacob McCauley, Allyn McConkie-Rosell, Alexa T. McCray, Elisabeth McGee, Heather Mefford, J. Lawrence Merritt, Matthew Might, Ghayda Mirzaa, Eva Morava, Paolo Moretti, Mariko Nakano-Okuno, Stanley F. Nelson, John H. Newman, Sarah K. Nicholas, Deborah Nickerson, Shirley Nieves-Rodriguez, Donna Novacic, Devin Oglesbee, James P. Orengo, Laura Pace, Stephen Pak, J. Carl Pallais, Christina G. S. Palmer, Jeanette C. Papp, Neil H. Parker, John A. Phillips, Jennifer E. Posey, Lorraine Potocki, Barbara N. Pusey Swerdzewski, Aaron Quinlan, Deepak A. Rao, Anna Raper, Wendy Raskind, Genecee Renteria, Chloe M. Reuter, Lynette Rives, Amy K. Robertson, Lance H. Rodan, Jill A. Rosenfeld, Natalie Rosenwasser, Francis Rossignol, Maura Ruzhnikov, Ralph Sacco, Jacinda B. Sampson, Mario Saporta, Judy Schaechter, Timothy Schedl, Kelly Schoch, Daryl A. Scott, C. Ron Scott, Vandana Shashi, Jimann Shin, Edwin K. Silverman, Janet S. Sinsheimer, Kathy Sisco, Edward C. Smith, Kevin S. Smith, Emily Solem, Lilianna Solnica-Krezel, Benjamin Solomon, Rebecca C. Spillmann, Joan M. Stoler, Kathleen Sullivan, Jennifer A. Sullivan, Angela Sun, Shirley Sutton, David A. Sweetser, Virginia Sybert, Holly K. Tabor, Queenie K.-G. Tan, Amelia L. M. Tan, Mustafa Tekin, Fred Telischi, Willa Thorson, Camilo Toro, Alyssa A. Tran, Rachel A. Ungar, Tiina K. Urv, Adeline Vanderver, Matt Velinder, Dave Viskochil, Tiphanie P. Vogel, Colleen E. Wahl, Melissa Walker, Stephanie Wallace, Nicole M. Walley, Jennifer Wambach, Jijun Wan, Lee-Kai Wang, Michael F. Wangler, Patricia A. Ward, Daniel Wegner, Monika Weisz Hubshman, Mark Wener, Tara Wenger, Katherine Wesseling Perry, Monte Westerfield, Matthew T. Wheeler, Jordan Whitlock, Lynne A. Wolfe, Kim Worley, Changrui Xiao, Shinya Yamamoto, John Yang, Zhe Zhang, Stephan Zuchner, Sara Reichert, Audrey Thurm, David R. Adams, Wendy J. Introne, Sharon M. Gorski, Cornelius F. Boerkoel, William A. Gahl, Cynthia J. Tifft, May Christine V. Malicdan. Bi-allelic ATG4D variants are associated with a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by speech and motor impairment. npj Genomic Medicine, 2023; 8 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41525-022-00343-8

