New study identifies risk factors associated with low birthweights

Multiple births, a short interval between pregnancies and mothers with a maternal physical or mental health condition are more at risk of having a low birth rate baby according to Swansea University researchers.
Every year 20 million children are born with a birth weight below 2,500 grams, and considered low birthweight (LBW) babies The study, by researchers at the National Centre for Population Health and Wellbeing Research, looked to understand the risk factors for LBW so that resources and interventions could be scheduled effectively.
The cohort study comprised 693,377 children born in Wales between 1st January 1998 and 31st December 2018. Participants were selected from the National Community Child Health database.
The research team anonymously linked multiple routinely collected administrative datasets to gain a deeper understanding of the risk factors associated with LBW.
The research revealed mothers at the highest risk of having a low birth weight baby included:
Additional risk factors included:
This study suggests that the most important factors in reducing the risk of LBW include the following:
Lead researcher Amrita Bandyopadhyay said: "The most important risk factors include maternal factors such as smoking, maternal weight, substance misuse record, maternal age along with deprivation, pregnancy interval and birth order of the child.
"Resources to reduce the prevalence of LBW should focus on improving maternal health, reducing pre-term births, increasing awareness of a sufficient pregnancy interval, and providing adequate support for mothers' mental health and wellbeing."
Professor Kieran Walshe, Director of Health and Care Research Wales, which funded the research, said: "This 20-year study provides valuable insight into the variety of risk factors that can lead to low birth weight.
"It is a powerful example of how researchers can use routinely collected data to help improve care for both mothers and babies without putting additional pressures on frontline healthcare professionals.
"The findings offer tangible recommendations about where to focus efforts to mitigate the incidence of low birth weight in newborns."
