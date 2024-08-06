Preventing Parkinson's disease may lie in seaweed antioxidants
Ecklonia cava, a brown algae seaweed, is shown to have the ability to protect against neurodegeneration
August 5, 2024
Osaka Metropolitan University
A research team examined the effect of Ecklonia cava polyphenols on the prevention of Parkinson's disease. It was found that the oral intake of the seaweed antioxidants restores motor function and protects dopaminergic neurons in model mice, while cellular experiments revealed the biochemical interaction of their preventive effect.
Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by the loss of neurons that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in motor control and cognitive function. As the global population ages, the number of Parkinson's disease patients is rapidly increasing. Parkinson's disease is induced by neuronal damage due to excessive production of reactive oxygen species.
Suppression of reactive oxygen species generation is essential because it is fatal to dopaminergic neurons that manage dopamine neurotransmitters. Currently, only symptomatic treatment is available, so the development of treatment regimens and prevention methods is necessary.
Fortunately, Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology led a research group that has verified the physiological effect of Ecklonia cava polyphenols, seaweed antioxidants, on the prevention of Parkinson's disease.
In this study, two types of motor function tests were conducted using Parkinson's disease model mice that were orally fed the antioxidants daily for one week and then administered rotenone. Results showed that motor function, which was decreased by rotenone, was restored. There was also improvement in intestinal motor function and the colon mucosa structure, a special tissue that covers the colon.
Further, cellular experiments using Parkinson's disease model cells verified the biochemical interaction of the preventive effect of Ecklonia cava. Validation results showed that the antioxidants activate the AMPK enzyme (adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase), an intracellular energy sensor, and inhibit the production of reactive oxygen species that cause neuronal cell death.
"This study suggests that Ecklonia cava antioxidants may reduce neuronal damage by AMPK activation and inhibiting intracellular reactive oxygen species production," stated Professor Kojima-Yuasa. "It is hoped that Ecklonia cava will be an effective ingredient in the prevention of Parkinson's disease."
Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University.
