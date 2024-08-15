A taste for carbon dioxide

The remarkable affinity of the microbial enzyme iron nitrogenase for the greenhouse gas CO2 makes it promising for future biotechnologies.

Nitrogenases are among the most geochemically important enzymes on Earth, providing all forms of life with bioavailable nitrogen in the form of ammonia (NH 3 ). Some nitrogenases can also directly convert CO 2 into hydrocarbon chains, making them an exciting target for the development of biotechnological processes. A team of researchers in Marburg, Germany, led by Max Planck scientist Johannes Rebelein, has now provided a comprehensive insight into the substrate specificity and preferences of nitrogenase. Their results challenge the current understanding of nitrogenases and highlight their potential for sustainable bioproduction.

Nitrogen is one of the main building blocks of our cells. However, most of the nitrogen on Earth occurs as gaseous N 2 and is chemically unusable by cells. Only a single family of enzymes is able to convert N 2 into the bioavailable form of ammonia (NH 3 ): nitrogenases.

Researchers led by Johannes Rebelein from the Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology in Marburg have recently discovered that some nitrogenases can also deal with another important substrate: They reduce the greenhouse gas CO 2 to hydrocarbons (methane, ethylene, ethane) and formic acid. All these productas are potential energy sources and industrially important chemicals. With a view to sustainable, carbon-neutral bioproduction, the team wanted to know: How well can the enzymes discriminate between CO 2 and N 2 ? And do microorganisms that grow on N 2 also reduce CO 2 under normal, physiological conditions?

Two isoenzymes

To answer these questions, the researchers focused on the photosynthetic bacterium Rhodobacter capsulatus, which harbors two isoenzymes: the molybdenum (Mo) nitrogenase and the iron (Fe) nitrogenase, which the bacterium needs as a reserve in the event of molybdenum deficiency. The researchers isolated both nitrogenases and compared their CO 2 reduction using biochemical tests. They found that the Fe nitrogenase actually reduces CO 2 three times more efficiently than its molybdenum containing counterpart and produces formic acid and methane at atmospheric CO 2 concentrations.

When both enzymes were offered CO 2 and N 2 at the same time, another important difference became apparent: while Mo-nitrogenase selectively reduces N2, Fe-nitrogenase tends to choose CO 2 as a substrate. "Normally, a higher reaction speed in enzymes comes at the expense of accuracy. Interestingly, Mo-nitrogenase is both faster and more selective, showing its advantage in N 2 reduction. The lower specificity of Fe nitrogenase and its preference for CO 2 make it a promising starting point for the development of novel CO 2 reductases," says Frederik Schmidt, PhD student in Johannes Rebelein's lab and co-author of the study.

Wide-spread CO 2 reduction in nature?

The low selectivity was not the only surprise. "We analyzed which fraction of electrons ended up in which product and found that methane and high concentrations of formic acid derived from CO 2 conversion by Fe nitrogenase were secreted by the bacteria even when no additional CO 2 was added to the culture: the metabolically derived CO 2 was sufficient to drive this process. This finding suggests that Fe nitrogenase-catalyzed CO 2 reduction may indeed be widespread in nature," says Niels Oehlmann, co-first author of the study. This also means that the availability and exchange of one-carbon substrates is likely to influence microbial communities in different environments.