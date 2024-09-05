Artificial intelligence likely to play an increasing role in scientific publications

Artificial intelligence (AI), in various forms, has burst onto the scene in both society and medicine. Its role in medicine is still evolving, but undoubtedly, it will assist in the evaluation of images (radiographs, pathological reports, videos of colonoscopy,) as well as in preparing discharge summaries, consultative evaluations and diagnosis. It may also help in the long-awaited goal of precision medicine. In addition, it has and will play an increasing role in scientific publication in at least two areas, peer-review and drafting manuscripts.

According to former editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Medical Association Howard Bauchner, MD, in the coming years, AI will transform the writing of scientific manuscripts, assist in reviewing them, and help editors select the most impactful papers. "Potentially it may help editors increase the influence of their journals," says Bauchner, professor of pediatrics at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.

In a guest editorial in the European Journal of Emergency Medicine, Bauchner examines how AI could be used by editors. "Given that identifying enough peer-reviewers is getting increasingly difficult, editors could use AI to provide an initial "score." An article with what is determined to have a good score could then be sent for external peer-review (with simply a cursory review by the editors). For articles with an inadequate score, the editors could still consider it for publication after reviewing it or even possibly depending upon the report, ask authors to revise the manuscript," he explains.

When AI becomes available to predict citations, which influences the journals' impact factor, Bauchner questions if editors should use the information. "First, editors should establish a vision for their journal -- what is its mission -- and is an individual article consistent with the mission and "in scope." Second, editors need to carefully consider the role of value-added pieces. How do they enhance the value of the journal. Third, editors need to maximize the reach of their journal, particularly in social media. Journals are communication networks. Fourth, editors need to understand the meaning of open science, including open peer-review, data-sharing, and open access. After an editor has thought through these issues, then yes, having AI assist in determining how much an article would be cited -- assuming the results of the study are valid, and simply not meant to attract attention -- is reasonable."

Bauchner points out that AI will not replace editors or peer-reviewers, but rather provide additional information about the quality of a manuscript making triaging manuscripts faster and more objective. "AI will play an increasing role in scientific publication -- particularly in peer-review and drafting of manuscripts. Given that in both areas there are important challenges, investigators, peer-reviewers, editors, and funders should welcome the assistance that AI will provide," he adds.