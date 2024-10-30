Ultrasound can be used as search and rescue tool for the brain

Ultrasound, once used almost exclusively to take images of the body, is quickly developing into a targeted therapy that can have a potentially life-changing impact on our brains, according to the authors of a new article.

For decades, health professionals across the world have used ultrasound as a means of monitoring the development of unborn babies and assessing the health of patients' internal organs.

But writing in the journal PLOS Biology, researchers from Stanford University, the University of Plymouth, and Attune Neurosciences say it has now been demonstrated to offer a non-invasive and precise way of targeting specific areas of the human brain.

This is enabling them to investigate how a technique known as transcranial ultrasound stimulation (TUS) can help people with conditions ranging from pain, alcoholism, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and Parkinson's disease, all without the use of drugs or surgery.

Beyond the treatment, the researchers discuss in the new article how the technology can also be used to temporarily test areas before treating them, serving as a sort of "search and rescue tool for the brain."

This enables them to find the sources of brain-related issues and disorders prior to treating them, which may be on the critical path towards personalized treatments.

However, they acknowledge there are still a number of complex challenges that need to be addressed before TUS can be rolled out in healthcare settings -- and maybe even homes -- on a global scale.

These include the fact that each of the 8.2 billion brains and skulls on the planet is different, and work is still required to tailor the technique so that it can be delivered in such a way as to enable as many people as possible to benefit from it.

And while significant advances have been made to the technology, reaching a point where it can still be effective -- but also sustainable from a cost perspective -- is still some years away.

But at present the researchers have developed and are testing a TUS device small and simple enough for people to use them at home following a series of clinical assessments, rather than having to continually go into hospitals or other healthcare settings.

The article was written by Dr Keith Murphy, co-founder of Attune Neurosciences and researcher at Stanford University School of Medicine, and Professor Elsa Fouragnan, who leads the Brain Stimulation Lab in the University of Plymouth's Brain Research and Imaging Centre.

Dr Murphy said: "There are countless reasons people can't get to a clinic, whether it's financial strain or simply not having the time. In the past few years, we've made substantial progress towards a device that leverages MRI precision guidance but may still be used safely at home. We've always believed that portability was a critical step towards making advanced brain therapies accessible to everyone and we've made great strides in demonstrating that it works."

The researchers further discuss how focused ultrasound can also be integrated with other emerging technologies, for example improving the accuracy and effectiveness of interfaces that enable direct communication between the brain and external devices.

Professor Fouragnan added: "Over many years, we have improved our understanding of how the brain works and the failings within it that lead to neurological and mental health conditions. However, while advances have been made in treatments, they have not happened at a similar pace. We believe TUS can fill that gap and through our research to this point, we have discovered how it can be a genuine search and rescue tool for the brain. Clinicians and patients are excited about its potential, and if the current pace of development continues, we could have a risk-free technology that can positively impact millions, if not billions, of people."