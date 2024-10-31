Nearly 6 percent of pregnant women report marijuana use, U.S. study finds

A new study from the University of Georgia College of Public Health found that about 6% of pregnant women reported using marijuana during the last month, and many did not associate it with health risks. The study highlights the importance of education surrounding marijuana use during pregnancy, said lead researcher Mohammad Rifat Haider.

Published in The American Journal on Addictions, the study utilized responses from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Among 4,338 pregnant mothers, 5.7% reported using marijuana during the last month.

Within that group, 70.9% perceived little to no risk associated with marijuana use during pregnancy, even though it has been associated with low birth weight, premature birth and neurodevelopmental effects.

While other substances, like alcohol or illegal drugs, have clearly identified adverse effects, marijuana has some conflicting perceptions, said Haider, an assistant professor in health policy and management. It can be seen as helpful in reference to cancer patients seeking to minimize nausea, but studies have also shown harmful side effects of continued use.

During pregnancy, however, the evidence clearly points to negative effects, Haider said.

2 of 3 pregnant women who used pot live in states where medical marijuana is legal

Marijuana use is legal for recreational use in 25 states and or medical purposes in 14 more. Two-thirds of the pregnant women who reported using marijuana lived in a state where medical marijuana was legal at the time of the survey.

Most of the pregnant women who used marijuana were also in their first trimester, and use decreased as the pregnancy progressed. Women in their first trimester may have seen medical marijuana as a way to combat morning sickness, Haider said.

"Marijuana is seen as a cure for nausea, but that's not the way it should be dealt with in pregnancy because it is harmful for the mother and the fetus," Haider said.

Women should consult physician to combat nausea, not turn to marijuana

Rather than turn to medical marijuana, women should talk to their OBGYN about prescription drugs that can limit nausea and vomiting, Haider said.

And doctors should be prepared to address misconceptions about how marijuana can affect these symptoms during pregnancy.

"When medical marijuana is available, when it is legal, it is available in the pharmacy. It is widely available," he said. "So we need to be extra cautious in those states and make solid policy that helps make pregnant women aware of the detrimental effects or marijuana use."

Improved education around pot use in pregnancy crucial

Another factor associated with marijuana use was mental health disorders or major depressive episodes. This is seen with many other substances, Haider said, where if there are unmet health needs, individuals are more likely to experience a substance use disorder.

All of these numbers highlight a need for improved education efforts around marijuana use in pregnancy. Doctors should be prepared to screen individuals for past substance use including regular marijuana use, and they should provide information on potential adverse effects of marijuana, especially in states where medical marijuana is legal.

"Long story short, this is a very vulnerable population, and evidence shows that during pregnancy, marijuana use is detrimental for both mother and child," Haider said. "There needs to be policy direction from the state to have these discussions."

Co-authors on the study include ORISE postdoctoral fellow at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sabrina Karim, University of Kentucky College of Public Health associate professor Jayani Jayawardhana, UGA College of Public Health professor Nathan B. Hansen, and Ohio University Department of Social Medicine associate professor and director of Global Health Institute Zelalem T. Haile.