Researchers track sharp increase in diagnoses for sedative, hypnotic and anxiety use disorder in young adults

The prevalence of diagnosed disorders from recurrent use of sedative, hypnotic and antianxiety medications in adolescents and young adults has increased sharply since 2001, according to Rutgers Health researchers.

Their study, published in Addiction, examined diagnoses of these disorders in adolescents and young adults between 2001 to 2019.

Sedative, hypnotic and antianxiety medications are used to treat a variety of conditions, including sleep and anxiety disorders. According to Harvard Health, consistent use of these drugs can lead to a higher tolerance for their effects, meaning patients require higher doses to achieve the intended effects.

For some, a problematic pattern of use of these medications can lead to significant impairment and distress. When this happens, patients may be diagnosed with sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorders, which are estimated to impact 2.2 million Americans, according to data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Using national Medicaid data from nearly 7 million adolescents and young adults in 2001 and 13 million adolescents and young adults in 2019, Rutgers Health researchers looked at trends in sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorder diagnoses. The prevalence increased threefold in adolescents and increased fivefold in young adults from 2001 to 2019.

"The increase in diagnoses of these disorders may be due to changes in the availability, use and misuse of sedatives, hypnotics and anxiolytics, as well as an increase in detection, awareness and diagnosing of these disorders," said Greta Bushnell, an assistant professor at the Rutgers Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Science (PETS) and lead author of the study.

Sedative, hypnotic and anti-anxiety medications are accessed in number of ways, including through medical prescriptions as well as through nonmedical sources such as a friend or in a medicine cabinet. Researchers found the prevalence of a sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorders to be elevated in youths with prescriptions. However, the majority of adolescents and young adults diagnosed with a sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorder didn't have a prescription for one of those medications.

"Efforts to target nonmedical use of these drugs is important as a means to reduce this disorder," said Bushnell, who also is an assistant professor of epidemiology at Rutgers School of Public Health, "as is cautious prescribing in this young population."

Researchers also found that most adolescents and young adults with sedative, hypnotic or anxiolytic use disorders had another comorbid substance use disorder diagnosis; in adolescents, cannabis use disorder was the most common and opioid use disorder in young adults.

"While sedative, hypnotic and anxiolytic use disorders are less common than other substance use disorders, it warrants attention from clinicians and researchers given treatment difficulties and the association with other substance use issues," Bushnell said.

Examining trends in youth diagnosed with this disorder can lead to a better understanding of the population and improve support through care and resources, say researchers.

Coauthors of the study include Kristen Lloyd and Tobias Gerhard of PETS and Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research; Katherine Keyes, Mark Olfson and Deborah Hasin of Columbia University; and Magdalena Cerdá of New York University.