Researcher on energy revolution: Sustainability is still a work in process

The world is experiencing more frequent and intense heat waves, floods, hurricanes, and wildfires due to rising greenhouse gas emissions. The energy sector is one of the largest contributors to climate change, yet it also plays a crucial role in the strategies needed to mitigate and adapt to its effects, contributing to the achievement of ambitious climate goals.

In this global context, Lithuania is undergoing a significant energy transformation as it moves toward a more sustainable and independent future.

By aligning its energy policies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the country is not only addressing its domestic challenges but also contributing to the broader fight against climate change. This determined effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency, and strengthen energy security demonstrates how even small nations can make a meaningful impact on global sustainability efforts.

"Simple actions are important. Even small changes can help reduce environmental impacts, while awareness of the current state of energy and climate policy can have a significant effect on how we adapt and try to act accordingly to achieve these shared goals," says Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) junior researcher Alexandra Maria Alonso Soto.

Progress surpasses EU average

The Sustainable Development Goals aim to end poverty, protect the planet and achieve peace and prosperity by 2030. KTU researchers decided to focus on three of these goals and investigate how climate change mitigation policies are being applied in the energy sector.

"Affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, as well as climate action, were our focus," says KTU PhD student Alonso Soto.

To achieve these goals, Lithuania has had to manage significant energy transitions, such as the closure of the Ignalina nuclear power plant in 2009, which led to a major transformation of the Lithuanian energy sector. "After the plant stopped its operation, the country became dependent on energy imports of both electricity and natural gas, mostly from Russia," says KTU researcher.

In response, Lithuania prioritised strengthening the country's energy security and energy independence. Investments in high-voltage grid interconnections with neighbouring countries and a growing focus on renewable energy sources like wind and solar power have been central to this strategy.

By investing in renewable energy and reducing dependency on imported fuels, Lithuania is not only enhancing energy security but also advancing the global goals of clean energy and climate action.

Recent progress has been notable. Lithuania not only reached the European Union's (EU) 2020 renewable energy target of 20 per cent by 2014, but in 2022, the share of renewable energy in total energy consumption grew almost to 30 per cent, exceeding the EU average.

As for 2023, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy, 70 per cent of all electricity produced in the country came from renewable energy sources, underlining the commitment to reduce import dependency.

Once awareness is settled, actions will follow

Despite the right path, there are still many challenges that prevent Lithuania from achieving its sustainable energy goals. KTU researcher Alonso Soto mentions some: dependence on biomass and fossil fuels, limited diversification of energy sources, insufficient policy alignment and implementation, and social and economic barriers.

"Lithuania has made a great progress in increasing its renewable energy share, but biomass is a big contributor to air pollution and carbon emissions. While other renewable energy sources such as wind power are being developed, it is still in early stages compared to biomass," she says.

In terms of policy alignment, while Lithuania adopted ambitious targets under the National Energy Independence Strategies and the National Energy and Climate Plan, there are still gaps in the coordination and implementation as well as a lack of monitoring and evaluation of these policies.

According to Alonso Soto, social acceptance of energy policies such as building stock renovation can also be a barrier due to public reluctance or lack of budget to implement the measures.

"Many Lithuanians, especially the elderly, cannot afford to renovate their homes, and some others still do not understand the benefits that such an upgrade would bring in terms of money savings, not to mention environmental impact," explains Alonso Soto, a PhD student at KTU Institute of Environmental Engineering.

In her opinion, reinforcing educational campaigns is the action the government could take to increase public engagement and awareness: "Citizens need to get involved, understand the policies, be aware of the benefits these could bring to their lives. Once the knowledge and awareness are settled within the population's mindsets, actions will follow."