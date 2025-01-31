Delays in cancer diagnosis for pregnant women

Cancer symptoms can sometimes be misdiagnosed as normal pregnancy-related changes for women who are expecting, in some cases leading to a delay in treatment, according to a new study from the University of Surrey.

In a first-of-its-kind study in the UK, researchers from Surrey recruited 20 women through Mummy's Star, a charity supporting women and families facing cancer during or after pregnancy, and analysed their experiences of being diagnosed with various cancers while pregnant or shortly after giving birth.

The study also found that women experiencing breast changes, such as lumps, were more likely to suspect cancer and promptly looked for medical advice, resulting in quicker referrals for further investigations; however, women with less specific symptoms, such as abdominal pain, often experienced delays in diagnosis and referrals for necessary tests.

Dr Afrodita Marcu, Research Fellow at the University of Surrey, and lead author of the study said:

"Our research highlights the critical need for healthcare professionals to thoroughly assess pregnant women presenting with concerning symptoms, and to refer them for appropriate tests when these symptoms persist. By carefully considering all possibilities and avoiding the immediate assumption that symptoms are solely pregnancy-related, we can ensure women receive timely diagnoses and access appropriate treatment."

Pete Wallroth, Founder and CEO at Mummy's Star said:

"The research reiterates the importance of seeing symptoms independent of a person's pregnancy during assessment, to ensure we do not wrongly attribute cause, but also for women to advocate for themselves to seek second opinions if symptoms persist. For HCPs of all disciplines in maternity care, we encourage referral to appropriate specialist clinics as quickly as possible, and to highlight issues or symptoms during routine checks if you have concern, even if the person has not noticed something themselves. We have a collective responsibility to intervene."