Scottish shrimp study illuminates new potential for bait-less fishing

Fishing pots fitted with LED lights catch significantly more shrimp and fish, new research shows.

In the new study, by the University of Exeter and Fishtek Marine, pots fitted with LEDs caught up to 19 times more northern shrimp than unlit pots.

Importantly, illuminated pots also attracted fish -- raising hopes for new low-impact fishing.

"We think that the light attracts zooplankton -- like moths around a flame -- which in turn attracts shrimp (which eat zooplankton), and that entices larger fish predators into the pots to gobble up the shrimp," said Dr Robert Enever, from Fishtek Marine.

This "attraction cascade" effectively creates a self-baiting pot.

The study is published as Sir David Attenborough's new film, Ocean, sheds fresh light on the challenges facing life beneath the waves.

Sustainable fisheries

While the trial -- carried out off Scotland's west coast -- didn't catch enough shrimp to be commercially viable, the authors suggest that this could change in places with more shrimp.

Furthermore, whilst the mesh size of the pots wasn't designed to catch large fish, high catch rates of fish in this study suggest that light in combination with a modified trap design (designed for larger fish) could lead to the development of new, low-impact trap fisheries for fish.

"Shrimp and cod are often fished by trawling, which can result in high bycatch (accidental catching of other species), and habitat disturbance," said Dr Tom Horton, from the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"Finding lower-impact alternatives -- including static gear such as pots -- is essential for more sustainable fisheries."

Illuminated pots caught 50% fewer Norway lobsters (also known as langoustines) and 88% more juvenile poor cod -- a smaller cousin of the infamous cod.

This highlights both potential, as cod may also be a candidate species for low-impact trap fishing, and caution, as pots not carefully tailored to their target species may still yield high bycatch.

The study was funded by the UK Seafood Innovation Fund and Schmidt Marine Technology Partners.

The paper, published in the journal Ocean and Coastal Management, is entitled: "Effects of illumination and pot design on catch and bycatch when targeting northern shrimp (Pandalus borealis) using white LED PotLights."