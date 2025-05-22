Thinking peers drink more drives risky behavior

Growing up in a close-knit community in Ghana, Joshua Awua saw firsthand how strong social bonds could also bring pressure to fit in -- especially when it came to alcohol.

"Social connection was everything, and sometimes that came with pressure to conform, including drinking," said Dr. Awua, a postdoctoral research associate in The University of Texas at Arlington's School of Social Work. "I remember how hanging out with peers and even my older siblings often centered on drinking."

That experience now fuels his research. Awua recently co-published a study with colleagues -- including UT Arlington mentor Micki Washburn -- titled "Perceived Norms and Alcohol-Related Consequences: The Moderated Mediation Roles of Protective Behavioral Strategies and Alcohol Consumption" in the journal Substance Use & Misuse.

The study explores how social influences, particularly peer pressure, impact substance use -- and misuse -- among young adults. A confidential online survey on alcohol use was given to 524 students at a large public university (not UTA).

College students are particularly at risk of misperceiving their peers' alcohol consumption partly due to a variety of campus social events where alcohol is served such as parties, tailgating, and pre-gaming, which can influence their personal drinking outcomes by feeling pressured to keep up. Protective behavioral strategies, known as PBS, can help college students make healthier choices around alcohol, Awua said, highlighting it as a key finding of the study.

"We might think our peers are having five or six drinks in a day, so we can also drink that amount," Awua said. "But it has been established that this is mostly inaccurate. That misperception can lead to heavy episodic drinking and negative consequences."

To address those misperceptions, the study points to PBS techniques, such as drinking slowly and avoiding drinking games, as effective ways to reduce the influence of perceived norms. Even when students believe their peers are drinking heavily, these strategies can help them stay in control and avoid risky behaviors.

"If we utilize some of these simple but effective strategies, we're more likely to reduce the stress or the negative consequences associated with alcohol use," Awua said.

The 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) found that nearly half of full-time college students ages 18 to 25 reported drinking alcohol within the past month, with 29.3% engaging in binge drinking. The consequences can be severe: An estimated 1,519 college students die each year from alcohol-related unintentional injuries, including motor vehicle crashes. Other outcomes include increased incidents of assault, academic problems and alcohol use disorder.

Those risks can be reduced by using protective behavioral strategies, Awua said.

"What the evidence shows, and what our study confirmed, is that once students begin to use these strategies, they reduce the risk of experiencing negative consequences like drunk driving," Awua said. "Ultimately, they're supporting their own health by reducing risks. Over time, the consistent use of these strategies can help lower the overall rates of substance-related harm."