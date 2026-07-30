What if the brain does not create consciousness?

Does the brain create consciousness, or is consciousness a more basic feature of reality? Christof Koch, one of the world's most prominent neuroscientists, explored this question during the 15th "Behind and Beyond the Brain" Symposium.

The mystery reaches far beyond understanding how neurons process information. Scientists can observe which parts of the brain become active when a person sees an object, feels pain, recalls a memory, or makes a decision. Yet they still cannot explain why those physical processes are accompanied by an inner experience.

In other words, researchers can study what the brain is doing, but they do not yet know how that activity produces the feeling of being aware.

The "Hard Problem" of Consciousness

Koch's presentation examined the limits of materialism, the dominant scientific view that everything in existence can ultimately be explained through matter, energy, and physical laws.

Neuroscience has made enormous progress in identifying brain regions and networks associated with awareness. However, it has not solved what philosophers call the "hard problem" of consciousness. The term refers to the difficulty of explaining how electrical and chemical activity in the brain gives rise to subjective experience, including sensations, emotions, thoughts, and the personal feeling of being alive.

A brain scan might show what happens when someone sees the color red, for example, but it cannot reveal why seeing red feels like anything at all.

Experiences Science Still Struggles to Explain

Koch plans to focus on three major areas of uncertainty. The first is the challenge of reducing conscious experience entirely to physical processes in the brain. The second involves questions raised by modern physics about what should be considered "real." The third concerns unusual human experiences that remain difficult to explain using conventional scientific models.

These include near-death experiences, mystical states, and episodes of terminal lucidity. Terminal lucidity refers to an unexpected return of mental clarity shortly before death, sometimes in people who had severe dementia or other conditions that had left them unable to communicate normally.

Such experiences do not necessarily prove that consciousness can exist independently of the brain. However, Koch argues that they deserve serious investigation because they may expose gaps in current scientific explanations.

Is Consciousness a Fundamental Part of Reality?

Koch believes researchers may need to reconsider philosophical ideas such as idealism and panpsychism while continuing to apply modern scientific methods.

Idealism broadly proposes that consciousness or mind is central to the nature of reality. Panpsychism suggests that consciousness is not limited to human beings or animals, but may instead be a fundamental property found throughout nature in varying degrees.

Under these perspectives, consciousness would not simply appear once a brain became sufficiently complex. It could be an underlying feature of reality itself.

Integrated Information Theory Offers a Radical Possibility

Koch is a leading supporter of Integrated Information Theory, which attempts to describe consciousness mathematically. The theory proposes that subjective experience arises in systems that combine large amounts of information into a unified whole.

According to this view, consciousness depends not only on how much information a system contains, but also on how deeply its parts are interconnected. A system with a high degree of integrated information could therefore possess some form of subjective experience.

This idea has been described as a scientific version of panpsychism because it allows for the possibility that consciousness exists in systems other than the human brain.

Searching for Awareness in Unresponsive Patients

Koch is a researcher at the Allen Institute for Brain Science and previously served as a professor at MIT and Caltech. He has played a major role in the modern scientific study of consciousness.

His work has included the development of new approaches for detecting possible signs of awareness in patients who appear unresponsive. Some people who cannot move or communicate may still retain conscious brain activity, making reliable detection methods potentially important for diagnosis, treatment, and decisions about medical care.

By examining the limits of materialism, the unanswered questions of neuroscience, and experiences that remain difficult to classify, Koch is asking whether the brain truly creates consciousness or whether it may be connected to something more fundamental.