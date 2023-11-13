New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Febuxostat prevents gout flares in recent clinical trial

October 4, 2017
Wiley
The drug febuxostat reduced gout flares in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 314 adults with early gout.
As reported in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, the drug febuxostat reduced gout flares in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 314 adults with early gout. Febuxostat treatment also reduced synovitis -- or inflammation of the joint lining detected by MRI scanning -- over a 2-year period compared with placebo.

Febuxostat treats high urate in the blood of patients with gout.

"Current clinical practice guidelines do not recommend routine use of urate-lowering therapy for people after the first gout flare.

This study indicates that even for people who have had only 1 or 2 prior gout flares, urate-lowering therapy to reduce serum urate below 6mg/dL may have benefit in reducing future flares," said Dr. Nicola Dalbeth, lead author of the study.

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Nicola Dalbeth, Kenneth G. Saag, William E. Palmer, Hyon K. Choi, Barbara Hunt, Patricia A. MacDonald, Ulrich Thienel, Lhanoo Gunawardhana. Effects of Febuxostat in Early Gout: A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study. Arthritis & Rheumatology, 2017; DOI: 10.1002/art.40233

Wiley. "Febuxostat prevents gout flares in recent clinical trial." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 4 October 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171004084924.htm>.
