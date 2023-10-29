Recycling plastic: Vinyl polymer broken down to aspirin components

FULL STORY

Before you read this, look around your room. How much of your surroundings are made of plastic? The chair that you sit on, the desk, the casing on your computer and monitor, the pen you use, the carpet, the shoes you wear, your clothes, your bag, the soda bottle you sip from, the furniture, the walls and even the plumbing- how many items can you identify that are plastic? Depending on where you reside, the majority of the things around you might be made of different types of plastic. Now, if you're outside, various parts of your car, the buses and trains, even the interior of airplanes are mostly plastic. Currently there are not many methods to recycle plastics efficiently without compromising quality. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that not a day goes by without news of microplastics in our oceans and possibly in our food supply.