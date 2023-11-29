New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Cholesterol lowering drugs linked to improved gut bacteria composition in obese people

Date:
May 6, 2020
Source:
University of Copenhagen The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences
Summary:
Obese Europeans who are treated with cholesterol lowering drugs have not only lower values of blood LDL cholesterol and markers of inflammation but in addition a more healthy gut bacteria profile than those obese who are not prescribed statins.
Share:
FULL STORY

The human gut microbiota consists of trillions of bacteria, fungi and virus constituting an inner chemical factory producing a multitude of microbial compounds affecting immunity, neurobiology and metabolism of the human host.

It has for long been known that imbalances in the composition of gut microbes link with a variety of chronic human disorders spanning from obesity, diabetes inflammatory bowel diseases to depression, schizophrenia, autism and Parkinson. In addition, it is known that unhealthy dieting and use of some medications, for instance stomach acid neutralizers, the so-called proton pump inhibitors, are associated with a further disruption of the microbial communities of the gut.

Now, in a new paper in the scientific journal Nature, The MetaCardis investigators explore gut bacteria in almost 900 individuals from Denmark, France and Germany.

The intestinal microbiota in obese individuals had previously been shown to differ from those in lean subjects with a poor bacterial diversity, a relative depletion of health promoting bacteria and the remaining bacteria dominated by an inflammatory tone.

In their Nature article, the researches now define a cluster of bacteria called Bact2 enterotype, which is found in 4% of lean and overweight people but in 18% of obese individuals who did not use statin drugs, a group of cholesterol lowering medications.

However, in other obese study participants who were treated with statins, the prevalence of the unhealthy Bact2 enterotype was significantly lower (6%) than in their non-treated counterparts (18%) -- comparable to levels observed in non-obese participants (4%). The same trend was validated in a Flemish study sample of about 2000 participants.

Statins are commonly prescribed to reduce risk of developing cardiovascular diseases like myocardial infarction and stroke. It is estimated that more than 200 million people worldwide are prescribed statins. Besides their cholesterol-lowering effects, statins also tend to appease patients' systemic inflammation levels which in part may be related to a disrupted gut microbiota.

The results suggest that statins could potentially modulate the disrupted gut microbiota and linked inflammation in obesity. Previous experiments in rodents have shown an impact of statins on bacterial growth, which might benefit non-inflammatory bacteria and underlie the anti-inflammatory effects of statin therapy. Obviously, clinically controlled human trials are needed to address whether statins mediate some of their anti-inflammatory effect via an improvement of the Bact2 enterotype of an aberrant gut microbiota.

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of Copenhagen The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Sara Vieira-Silva, Gwen Falony, Eugeni Belda, Trine Nielsen, Judith Aron-Wisnewsky, Rima Chakaroun, Sofia K. Forslund, Karen Assmann, Mireia Valles-Colomer, Thi Thuy Duyen Nguyen, Sebastian Proost, Edi Prifti, Valentina Tremaroli, Nicolas Pons, Emmanuelle Le Chatelier, Fabrizio Andreelli, Jean-Phillippe Bastard, Luis Pedro Coelho, Nathalie Galleron, Tue H. Hansen, Jean-Sébastien Hulot, Christian Lewinter, Helle K. Pedersen, Benoit Quinquis, Christine Rouault, Hugo Roume, Joe-Elie Salem, Nadja B. Søndertoft, Sothea Touch, Marc-Emmanuel Dumas, Stanislav Dusko Ehrlich, Pilar Galan, Jens P. Gøtze, Torben Hansen, Jens J. Holst, Lars Køber, Ivica Letunic, Jens Nielsen, Jean-Michel Oppert, Michael Stumvoll, Henrik Vestergaard, Jean-Daniel Zucker, Peer Bork, Oluf Pedersen, Fredrik Bäckhed, Karine Clément, Jeroen Raes. Statin therapy is associated with lower prevalence of gut microbiota dysbiosis. Nature, 2020; DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2269-x

Cite This Page:

University of Copenhagen The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. "Cholesterol lowering drugs linked to improved gut bacteria composition in obese people." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 6 May 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200506133639.htm>.
University of Copenhagen The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. (2020, May 6). Cholesterol lowering drugs linked to improved gut bacteria composition in obese people. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 29, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200506133639.htm
University of Copenhagen The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. "Cholesterol lowering drugs linked to improved gut bacteria composition in obese people." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200506133639.htm (accessed November 29, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 