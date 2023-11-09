Gaps in genetic knowledge affect kiwi conservation efforts

"Using kiwi as an example, we hope to convey that results from any genetic studies cannot be easily translated into genetic management policy. On the contrary, studies using informative markers and strategic sample regimes are required if the goal is diverse and long-term successful populations," said lead author Malin Undin, PhD, of Massey University, in New Zealand.

Although studies indicate that kiwi differ genetically between areas, there is little understanding of the extent of local adaptations and breeding changes on populations. The work highlights the need for a more detailed understanding of the genetics of different species for wildlife conservation.

Kiwi are iconic birds that have been severely impacted by deforestation and predation from invasive mammals since the arrival of humans in New Zealand. The remaining kiwi can be split into 14 clusters that are now treated as separate conservation management units. A review published in Ibis examines the latest information on kiwi genetics to investigate the legitimacy for maintaining these differences.

Materials provided by Wiley . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

RELATED STORIES

What's good for the Black-backed Woodpecker is good for restoration of burned California forests. The birds' unique relationship with fire underpins the latest research into improved post-fire ...

Primates process visual information similar to pixels in a digital camera, using small computing units located in their visual cortex. Scientists of the University of Geneva have investigated whether ...

Plants get bacterial infections, just as humans do. When food crops and trees are infected, their yield and quality can suffer. Although some compounds have been developed to protect plants, few of ...

Half of New Zealand's birds have gone extinct since humans arrived on the islands. Many more are threatened. Now, researchers estimate that it would take approximately 50 million years to recover the ...