Scientists provide more than 50K camera trap images for massive study on Amazon wildlife

May 16, 2022
Wildlife Conservation Society
Scientists working in the vast Amazon Basin have contributed more than 57,000 camera trap images for a new study.
WCS scientists working in the vast Amazon Basin have contributed more than 57,000 camera trap images for a new study published in the journal Ecology by an international team of 120 research institutions.

The study consists of 120,000-plus images taken in eight countries, representing the largest photo database to date of the Amazon's staggering array of wildlife. The images show 289 species taken from 2001-2020 from 143 field sites.

The WCS images from Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru reveal playful jaguar cubs, a giant anteater lounging in a mud wallow, elusive short-eared dogs, along with tapirs, white-lipped peccaries, harpy eagles, toucans, pumas, Andean bears and dozens of other species. Jaguars and Andean bears are priority species for WCS.

The purpose of the study is to build a database of Amazon wildlife images, while also documenting habitat loss, fragmentation and climate change. The Amazon Basin covers nearly 3.2 million square miles (8.5 million square kilometers) in Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

Said Robert Wallace, Director of WCS's Greater Madidi-Tambopata Landscape Program, and a co-author of the study: "WCS scientists were proud to collaborate with such a diverse group of scientists and organizations on this important study. The tens of thousands of images WCS provided will serve as critical data points to show where wildlife occurs and the staggering diversity of species found in the Amazon region."

One hundred forty-seven scientists from 122 research institutions and nature conservation organizations collaborated on the Ecology study, which was led by German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and the Friedrich Schiller University Jena.

This study marks the first time images from camera traps from different regions of the Amazon have been compiled and standardized on such a large scale.

Materials provided by Wildlife Conservation Society. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Ana Carolina Antunes, Anelise Montanarin, Diogo Maia Gräbin, Erison Carlos dos Santos Monteiro, Fernando Ferreira Pinho, Guilherme Costa Alvarenga, Jorge Ahumada, Robert B. Wallace, Emiliano Esterci Ramalho, Adrian Paul Ashton Barnett, Alex Bager, Alexandre Martins Costa Lopes, Alexine Keuroghlian, Aline Giroux, Ana María Herrera, Ana Paula Almeida Correa, Ana Yoko Meiga, Anah Tereza de Almeida Jácomo, Ananda Barros Barban, André Antunes, André Giovanni de Almeida Coelho, André Restel Camilo, André Valle Nunes, Andréa Cristina dos Santos Maroclo Gomes, Antônio Carlos Silva Zanzini, Arlison Bezerra Castro, Arnaud Léonard Jean Desbiez, Axa Figueiredo, Benoit Thoisy, Benoit Gauzens, Brunno Tolentino Oliveira, Camilla Angélica Lima, Carlos Augusto Peres, Carlos César Durigan, Carlos Rodrigo Brocardo, Clarissa Alves Rosa, Claudia Zárate‐Castañeda, Claudio M. Monteza‐Moreno, Cleide Carnicer, Cristiano Trape Trinca, Daiana Jeronimo Polli, Daniel da Silva Ferraz, Daniel F. Lane, Daniel Gomes da Rocha, Daniele Cristina Barcelos, David Auz, Dian Carlos Pinheiro Rosa, Diego Afonso Silva, Divino Vicente Silvério, Donald P. Eaton, Eduardo Nakano‐Oliveira, Eduardo Venticinque, Elildo Carvalho Junior, Eloisa Neves Mendonça, Emerson Monteiro Vieira, Emiliana Isasi‐Catalá, Erich Fischer, Erika Paula Castro, Erison Gomes Oliveira, Fabiano Rodrigues Melo, Fábio Lima Muniz, Fabio Rohe, Fabrício Beggiato Baccaro, Fernanda Michalski, Fernanda Pozzan Paim, Fernanda Santos, Fernando Anaguano, Francesca Belem Lopes Palmeira, Francielly da Silva Reis, Francisca Helena Aguiar‐Silva, Gabriel de Avila Batista, Galo Zapata‐Ríos, German Forero‐Medina, Gilson De Souza Ferreira Neto, Giselle Bastos Alves, Guido Ayala, Gustavo Henrique Prado Pedersoli, Hani R. El Bizri, Helena Alves do Prado, Hugo Borghezan Mozerle, Hugo C. M. Costa, Ivan Junqueira Lima, Jaime Palacios, Jasmine de Resende Assis, Jean P. Boubli, Jean Paul Metzger, Jéssica Vieira Teixeira, João Marcelo Deliberador Miranda, John Polisar, Julia Salvador, Karen Borges‐Almeida, Karl Didier, Karla Dayane de Lima Pereira, Kelly Torralvo, Krisna Gajapersad, Leandro Silveira, Leandro Uceli Maioli, Leonardo Maracahipes‐Santos, Leonor Valenzuela, Letícia Benavalli, Lydia Fletcher, Lucas Navarro Paolucci, Lucas Pereira Zanzini, Luciana Zago da Silva, Luiz Cláudio Ribeiro Rodrigues, Maíra Benchimol, Marcela Alvares Oliveira, Marcela Lima, Marcélia Basto da Silva, Marcelo Augusto Santos Junior, Maria Viscarra, Mario Cohn‐Haft, Mark Ilan Abrahams, Maximiliano Auguto Benedetti, Miriam Marmontel, Myriam R. Hirt, Natália Mundim Tôrres, Orlando Ferreira Cruz Junior, Patricia Alvarez‐Loayza, Patrick Jansen, Paula Ribeiro Prist, Paulo Monteiro Brando, Phamela Bernardes Perônico, Rafael do Nascimento Leite, Rafael Magalhães Rabelo, Rahel Sollmann, Raone Beltrão‐Mendes, Raphael Augusto Foscarini Ferreira, Raphaella Coutinho, Regison da Costa Oliveira, Renata Ilha, Renato Richard Hilário, Ricardo Araújo Prudente Pires, Ricardo Sampaio, Roberto Silva Moreira, Robinson Botero‐Arias, Rodolfo Vasquez Martinez, Rodrigo Affonso de Albuquerque Nóbrega, Rodrigo Ferreira Fadini, Ronaldo G. Morato, Ronaldo Leal Carneiro, Rony Peterson Santos Almeida, Rossano Marchetti Ramos, Roxane Schaub, Rubem Dornas, Rubén Cueva, Samir Rolim, Samuli Laurindo, Santiago Espinosa, Taís Nogueira Fernandes, Tania Margarete Sanaiotti, Thiago Henrique Gomide Alvim, Tiago Teixeira Dornas, Tony Enrique Noriega Piña, Victor Lery Caetano Andrade, Wagner Tadeu Vieira Santiago, William E. Magnusson, Zilca Campos, Milton Cezar Ribeiro. AMAZONIA CAMTRAP A dataset of mammal, bird, and reptile species recorded with camera traps in the Amazon forest. Ecology, 2022; DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3738

