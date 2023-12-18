New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Charging ahead: New electrolyte goes extra mile for faster EV charging

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers are taking fast charging for electric vehicles, or EVs, to new extremes.

September 12, 2023
DOE/Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Researchers are taking fast charging for electric vehicles, or EVs, to new extremes.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers are taking fast charging for electric vehicles, or EVs, to new extremes.

A team of battery scientists recently developed a lithium-ion battery material that not only recharges 80% of its capacity in 10 minutes but keeps that ability for 1,500 charging cycles.

When a battery operates or recharges, ions move between electrodes through a medium called the electrolyte. ORNL's Zhijia Du led a team who developed new formulations of lithium salts with carbonate solvents to form an electrolyte that maintains better ion flow over time and performs well when high current heats up the battery during extreme fast charging. Project partners tested battery pouch cells made at ORNL's Battery Manufacturing Facility to prove the battery's safety and cycling characteristics.

"We found this new electrolyte formulation basically triples the Department of Energy's target for the lifespan of an extreme-fast-charging battery," Du said.

Materials provided by DOE/Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

  1. Zhijia Du, Zhenzhen Yang, Runming Tao, Vadim Shipitsyn, Xianyang Wu, David C. Robertson, Kelsey M. Livingston, Shae Hagler, James Kwon, Lin Ma, Ira D. Bloom, Brian J. Ingram. A Novel High‐Performance Electrolyte for Extreme Fast Charging in Pilot Scale Lithium‐Ion Pouch Cells. Batteries & Supercaps, 2023; DOI: 10.1002/batt.202300292

DOE/Oak Ridge National Laboratory. "Charging ahead: New electrolyte goes extra mile for faster EV charging." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 12 September 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230912165717.htm>.
DOE/Oak Ridge National Laboratory. (2023, September 12). Charging ahead: New electrolyte goes extra mile for faster EV charging. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 18, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230912165717.htm
DOE/Oak Ridge National Laboratory. "Charging ahead: New electrolyte goes extra mile for faster EV charging." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230912165717.htm (accessed December 18, 2023).

