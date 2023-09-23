advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Trigonelline derived from coffee improves cognitive functions in mice

Date:
September 22, 2023
Source:
University of Tsukuba
Summary:
Trigonelline is derived from coffee; researchers have found that it improves spatial learning and memory in senescence-accelerated mice. The study also suggested that this effect results from inhibiting neuroinflammation and restoring neurotransmitter levels in the brain.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

The search for functional natural compounds that can improve age-related cognitive decline has recently emerged as an important research focus to promote healthy aging. Trigonelline (TG), a plant alkaloid found in coffee, as well as in fenugreek seed and radish, was anticipated to possess cognitive enhancement properties.

In this study, researchers led by the University of Tsukuba investigated the effects of TG on memory and spatial learning (acquiring, retaining, structuring, and applying information related to the surrounding physical environment) from both a cognitive and molecular biology perspective in an integrated manner using a senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) model.

Following oral administration of TG to SAMP8 mice for 30 days, the Morris water maze test indicated a significant improvement in spatial learning and memory performance compared with SAMP8 mice that did not receive TG. Next, the researchers performed whole-genome transcriptomic analysis of the hippocampus to explore the underlying molecular mechanisms. They found that signaling pathways related to nervous system development, mitochondrial function, ATP synthesis, inflammation, autophagy, and neurotransmitter release were significantly modulated in the TG group.

Furthermore, the research team found that TG suppressed neuroinflammation by negatively regulating signaling factor Traf6-mediated activation of the transcription factor NF-κB. Additionally, quantitative protein analysis confirmed that the levels of inflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-6 were significantly decreased and the levels of neurotransmitters dopamine, noradrenaline, and serotonin were significantly increased in the hippocampus. These findings suggest the efficacy of TG in preventing and improving age-related spatial learning memory impairment.

This work was supported by DyDo DRINCO and Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST grant number JPMJPF2017)

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of Tsukuba. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Sharmin Aktar, Farhana Ferdousi, Shinji Kondo, Tamami Kagawa, Hiroko Isoda. Transcriptomics and biochemical evidence of trigonelline ameliorating learning and memory decline in the senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) model by suppressing proinflammatory cytokines and elevating neurotransmitter release. GeroScience, 2023; DOI: 10.1007/s11357-023-00919-x

Cite This Page:

University of Tsukuba. "Trigonelline derived from coffee improves cognitive functions in mice." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 22 September 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230922110815.htm>.
University of Tsukuba. (2023, September 22). Trigonelline derived from coffee improves cognitive functions in mice. ScienceDaily. Retrieved September 23, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230922110815.htm
University of Tsukuba. "Trigonelline derived from coffee improves cognitive functions in mice." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230922110815.htm (accessed September 23, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES