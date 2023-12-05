New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Decoding flavonoid metabolism: A closer look at plant-based diets

December 4, 2023
Osaka Metropolitan University
An international team of researchers has elucidated the process by which the major flavonoids naringenin, apigenin, and genistein are metabolized in the body. These findings are fundamental in elucidating the correlation between the metabolism of flavonoids in the body and their potential health benefits.
In a world where plant-based lifestyles are on the rise, the power of foods such as broccoli, celery, and tofu, which are rich in flavonoids, is becoming clearer. Flavonoids are phenolic compounds produced by plants that are essential for plant development and defense and have long been said to have therapeutic and preventive effects against cancer and heart disease. However, the exact process of how our bodies metabolize flavonoids remains unclear.

An international team of researchers led by visiting researcher Tsutomu Shimada and Professor Shigeo Takenaka of the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology at Osaka Metropolitan University, has shed light on the mechanism of three major flavonoids -- naringenin, apigenin and genistein -- and the processes by which the body metabolizes them. Molecular docking analyses revealed that human enzymes modify flavonoids in a similar way to how plants modify flavonoids.

"The results of this research are fundamental in elucidating the correlation between the metabolism of flavonoids in the body and their potential health benefits," explained Professor Takenaka.

Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Haruna Nagayoshi, Norie Murayama, Vitchan Kim, Donghak Kim, Shigeo Takenaka, Hiroshi Yamazaki, F. Peter Guengerich, Tsutomu Shimada. Oxidation of Naringenin, Apigenin, and Genistein by Human Family 1 Cytochrome P450 Enzymes and Comparison of Interaction of Apigenin with Human P450 1B1.1 and Scutellaria P450 82D.1. Chemical Research in Toxicology, 2023; 36 (11): 1778 DOI: 10.1021/acs.chemrestox.3c00229

Osaka Metropolitan University. "Decoding flavonoid metabolism: A closer look at plant-based diets." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 4 December 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/12/231204134829.htm>.
