New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Evolutionary history of the formation of forceps and maternal care in earwigs

Date:
March 21, 2024
Source:
University of Tsukuba
Summary:
Researchers examined the developmental processes and reproduction-related behavior of 8 of the 11 families of Dermaptera (earwigs) in detail and compared with those reported in previous studies. The results confirmed that Dermaptera is a polyneopteran order, and the features such as caudal forceps and elaborate maternal care for eggs and young larvae emerged in parallel within the order during evolution.
Share:
FULL STORY

Dermaptera (earwigs) are an order of common insects often found under stones and is characterized by a pair of forcep-like pincers on their dark abdominal ends. Systematically, they belong to Polyneoptera, which is important for understanding the evolution of insects. However, there is no consensus among researchers on assigning them to Polyneoptera, their position within the group, or the relationships between families within this order.

Recently, large-scale molecular phylogenetic analyses have begun to elucidate these phylogenetic aspects. However, the understanding of evolution will be extremely superficial in absence of biological information on development and reproduction.

Therefore, researchers examined the developmental and reproductive biology of almost all Dermaptera families (8 out of 11) and compared them from various perspectives. The results corroborated the systematic membership of Dermaptera to Polyneoptera and strongly supported the phylogeny within the order, which was inferred from the latest molecular phylogenetic analyses but was significantly different from the conventional understanding. These findings indicated that the "caudal forceps," which is a major characteristic of Dermaptera, and the "elaborate maternal care for eggs and young larvae," which are an important behavioral trait in this order, have emerged in parallel.

Future studies will examine more basal families as well as families whose monophyly is dubious, including more genera into the analysis, to advance the phylogenetic understanding of Dermaptera and, ultimately of Polyneoptera and Insecta.

This study was supported by the JSPS (Japan Society for the Promotion of Science) KAKENHI: Grant-in-Aid for JSPS Research Fellowship for Young Scientists (24-1550) to SS; Grants-in-Aid for Scientific Research C: 21570089, 25440201, 19K06821, and Scientific Research B:16H04825 to RM.

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of Tsukuba. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Shota Shimizu, Ryuichiro Machida. Development and reproductive biology of Dermaptera: a comparative study of thirteen species from eight families. Arthropod Systematics & Phylogeny, 2024; 82: 35 DOI: 10.3897/asp.82.e96452

Cite This Page:

University of Tsukuba. "Evolutionary history of the formation of forceps and maternal care in earwigs." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 21 March 2024. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/03/240321155443.htm>.
University of Tsukuba. (2024, March 21). Evolutionary history of the formation of forceps and maternal care in earwigs. ScienceDaily. Retrieved March 21, 2024 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/03/240321155443.htm
University of Tsukuba. "Evolutionary history of the formation of forceps and maternal care in earwigs." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/03/240321155443.htm (accessed March 21, 2024).

Explore More

from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES

Breaking

this hour
this week

Strange & Offbeat

 