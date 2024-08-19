Preservation of organic carbon in the ocean floor

On geological timescales, the burial rate of sedimentary organic carbon exerts major control on the concentrations of atmospheric oxygen and carbon dioxide and thus substantially influences Earth's environmental conditions. In marine sediments, about 20 percent of the organic carbon is directly bound to reactive iron oxides (Fe R ). However, the fate of reactive iron-bound organic carbon (Fe R -OC) in subseafloor sediments and its availability to microorganisms, remain undetermined.

To study this, the team reconstructed continuous Fe R -OC records in two sediment cores of the northern South China Sea encompassing the suboxic to methanic biogeochemical zones and reaching a maximum age of around 100,000 years.

The study reveals that in sulfate-methane transition zone (SMTZ) with high microbial activities, Fe R -OC is remobilized during microbial-mediated iron reduction processes, and consequently remineralized by microorganisms. The energy produced is able to support a substantial fraction of microbial life in the SMTZ, which is around one meter thick.

With the exception of the SMTZ, a relatively stable proportion of the total organic carbon survives the microbial degradation processes as Fe R -OC and is stored in marine sediments over geological time periods. "This means," says Dr. Yunru Chen, first author of the study and now a postdoctoral researcher at the Cluster of Excellence 'The Ocean Floor -- Uncharted Interface of the Earth, "that the estimated global reservoir of Fe R -OC in microbially active Quaternary marine sediments could be 18 to 45 times larger than the atmospheric carbon pool."