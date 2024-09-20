How do coexisting animals find enough to eat? Biologists unlock insights into foraging habits in Yellowstone

Ecologists have long sought clarity on the dietary habits of different animal species. For scientists at Brown University and the National Park Service, it wasn't obvious how herbivores in Yellowstone National Park, who subsist on grasses, wildflowers and trees, could compete for enough of those foods to survive the winter.

Over two years, with the aid of cutting-edge molecular biology tools and GPS tracking data, the researchers were able to determine not only what herbivores in Yellowstone eat, but also what strategies the animals use to find food throughout the year. The team published its findings in Royal Society Open Science.

"In Yellowstone, we know vegetation changes across seasons, but until now, we didn't know how these seasonal changes influenced what animals eat or how they sustained themselves when options were limited," said lead study author Bethan Littleford-Colquhoun, a postdoctoral research associate at Brown. "It turns out that while species eat similar categories of food, their diets differ from one another in cryptic and nuanced ways. And an animal's body size plays an important role in how this is achieved."

For decades, ecologists have debated how wildlife should confront challenges with their food supplies, said co-author Tyler Kartzinel, an associate professor of ecology, evolution and organismal biology at Brown.

Some experts argue that animals should diversify their diets to satisfy their taste preferences when they have the most freedom to select their favorite foods in summer, Kartzinel said. Others have posited that animals should diversify what they eat when they're forced to accept whatever happens to be available -- such as in a hard winter when they may have to compete for even undesirable foods to survive.

"These opposing predictions couldn't both be true, so it wasn't at all clear how Yellowstone's assemblage of herbivore species -- with such a diversity of foraging behaviors -- could succeed in finding enough food throughout the year," Kartzinel said.

Seasonal specialization

For the study, the researchers used two years of GPS tracking and dietary DNA data to elucidate dietary variation across times of resource limitation and resource abundance for five of Yellowstone's best-known species: bison, elk, deer, bighorn sheep and pronghorn antelope.

Scientists and staff at Yellowstone tracked the animals. Researchers at Brown, many of them undergraduate students overseen by Littleford-Colquhoun, analyzed fecal samples using a sophisticated molecular technique called metabarcoding, which helped to identify what foods the animals had consumed.

They found that all species capitalized on the seasonal abundance of wildflowers in summer, and that each species consolidated its foraging efforts around the subset of plant types that it was best prepared to compete for in winter. But the researchers discovered that feeding behaviors depended on the animal's body size.

Members of the smallest species, such as deer and sheep, tended to fan out across summer meadows and dramatically expanded their diets before gathering in protected valleys where they survived the winter on leftover plants, according to the study. Larger animals like bison tended to do the opposite: In the winter, they were large enough to avoid competing for dwindling resources, so they instead ventured out into deep snow to find unique food reserves inaccessible to smaller deer and sheep.

"The study showed that these species can feed far more adaptably than anyone had previously assumed," Littleford-Colquhounsaid. "All species switch the ways they search for food, but the opportunities an individual bison has to fuel its migration or survive a hard winter might only work for it because it's big. Meanwhile, other species might need to group together for protection in winter because they're small."

So when should animals search for unique foods to diversify their diets -- summer or winter? Kartzinel said it depends on the kind of animal.

"Because of the variety of ways animals behaved in our study, we learned that both hypotheses about how animals fuel their migrations were right, but in different ways and at different times," Kartzinel said. "So the question that biologists should have been bickering about for the past generation shouldn't have been, 'Which foraging strategy is right?' but rather, 'When does each strategy work best for a given group of animals?'"

Kartzinel hopes the more nuanced insights about foraging behavior will help scientists take a more customized approach to wildlife conservation.

"If we want to help wildlife populations thrive," Kartzinel said, "we should be maintaining a diversity of habitats and plant resources across their migratory corridors so that many animals, each with their own preferences, personalities and needs, can find what's best to fuel their journey."

The study was supported by the National Science Foundation (DEB-525 2046797, OIA-2033823) and the National Park Service Cooperative Research and Training Program (P22AC00332, P23AC00378).