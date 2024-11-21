New study shows promising results for COPD treatment

We live longer and longer, and as we age, a lot of us develop a series of health issues and chronic diseases, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which is found in around 600 million individuals globally. However, only half of them know they have the disease.

COPD patients often experience shortness of breath, persistent cough with mucus, wheezing and frequent respiratory infections, which can make everyday activities difficult.

Now a new study from the University of Copenhagen and Bispebjerg Hospital suggests that a form of vitamin B3 may be the key to improving quality of life for these patients.

"In the study, we show that nicotinamide riboside, also known as vitamin B3, can reduce lung inflammation in COPD patients," says Associate Professor Morten Scheibye-Knudsen from the Center for Healthy Aging at the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, University of Copenhagen, who has co-authored the new study.

"This is significant, because inflammation can lead to reduced lung function in these patients," he says.

COPD patients have increased risk of respiratory infections and pneumonia. For instance, influenza can lead to serious lung infection and, at worst, death.

Reduced lung inflammation

The double-blinded, randomised, placebo-controlled study included 40 COPD patients and 20 healthy control subjects. The patients either received a placebo or the vitamin B3 in doses of two grams a day. The results showed a significant drop in the inflammation marker (interleukin 8 or IL 8) in patients treated with the vitamin B3. After six weeks, the researchers observed a drop in IL 8 levels of 53 per cent, and this effect increased by 63 per cent after another 12 weeks.

In other words, the group treated with vitamin B3 experienced reduced lung inflammation during the study.

"Even though the results are promising, we need to carry out more studies on larger populations to confirm our findings and to determine the long-term effects of nicotinamide riboside in treatment for COPD," Morten Scheibye-Knudsen explains.

The researchers also found that COPD patients have lower levels of NAD in the blood, which is associated with accelerated ageing based on DNA methylation levels. Treatment with vitamin B3 resulted in higher NAD levels and showed signs of delaying cellular ageing.

"As we age, we seem to metabolize a molecule known as NAD. The loss of this molecule is also seen after DNA damage, for instance the type of damage associated with smoking," Morten Scheibye-Knudsen says.

This means that the molecule may influence the ageing process, which makes it a possible target for future treatment -- and, initially, for more studies.

It is important not to jump to conclusions about the role of NAD in the ageing process, though, as more research is required to fully understand the implications and possibilities of NAD.

"We hope this research will pave the way for new treatment options for COPD patients, but first we need to continue to analyse and validate the results in larger and more comprehensive studies. Only through thorough research will we be able to offer the best and most effective treatment to people suffering from this difficult disease," he says.