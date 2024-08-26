Sustaining oyster farming with sturdier rafts
Affordable polyethylene rafts found 5 times more durable that usual bamboo ones
- August 26, 2024
- Osaka Metropolitan University
- Seeking affordable, sturdy rafts for oyster farming, researchers propose polyethylene rafts. Their findings show a polyethylene raft as being about five times more durable than a conventional bamboo raft.
Amid the rising human population and pressure on food supplies, the world can't be everyone's oyster. But perhaps there might be more oysters to eat if an Osaka Metropolitan University-led research team's findings mean sturdy plastic rafts will be used in their farming.
Conventional oyster farming uses bamboo rafts with additional flotation devices such as Styrofoam. Though relatively affordable, these rafts can be damaged in typhoons. The OMU-led researchers propose a polyethylene raft that keeps costs manageable but is about five times more durable than a bamboo raft.
OMU Graduate School of Engineering Associate Professor Yasunori Nihei led the team in running the numerical analysis and verifying the performance by building a test model of the polyethylene raft.
"The numerical analysis technique developed in this research is expected to be applicable not only to oysters, but also to the performance evaluation of aquaculture ponds," Professor Nihei proclaimed. "We hope our efforts will contribute greatly to the future growth of the aquaculture industry."
Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.
- Hiroki Tamura, Saika Iwamatsu, Kazuhiro Iijima, Yasunori Nihei. Motion characteristics and deformation performance of highly flexible polyethylene rafts for oyster farming. Ocean Engineering, 2024; 310: 118537 DOI: 10.1016/j.oceaneng.2024.118537
