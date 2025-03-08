Brain mapping unlocks key Alzheimer's insights

Researchers from The University of Texas at Arlington and the University of California-San Francisco have used a new brain-mapping technique to identify memory-related brain cells vulnerable to protein buildup, a key factor in the development of Alzheimer's disease, an incurable, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills.

In Texas, nearly half a million people live with Alzheimer's disease, a form of dementia that costs the state approximately $24 billion in caregiver time, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Texas ranks fourth in the nation for Alzheimer's cases and second in Alzheimer's-related deaths.

To understand why certain parts of the brain are more affected by Alzheimer's disease, researchers focused on tau, a protein that accumulates in brain cells and disrupt normal activity. Using the MISS (Matrix Inversion and Subset Selection) mapping technique, which profiled approximately 1.3 million cells, the research team created detailed maps of different cell types in the brains of mice. They compared these maps to areas where tau builds up to identify which cell types are most affected. Their findings are published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications Biology.

"Using mathematical and computational models, we found that certain cells in the hippocampus, a brain area important for memory and navigation, are more vulnerable to tau buildup," said author Pedro Maia, an assistant professor of mathematics at UTA. "These glutamatergic neurons showed a strong connection with tau deposits, meaning they are more likely to be affected. In contrast, brain cells in the cortex -- the part of the brain that controls movement, sensory information, emotions and reasoning -- were less likely to be affected by tau."

Interestingly, the researchers also discovered that oligodendrocytes, brain cells that help insulate nerve fibers, were less affected by tau. This suggests that these cells might help to protect the brain against tau buildup.

The study also found that the distribution of different cell types in the brain may better predict where tau accumulation occurs than genetic factors alone. This implies that the types of cells present in different brain regions may be more important than Alzheimer's-related genes in determining vulnerability to tau.

"Overall, this study helps us understand why certain brain regions are more affected by tau buildup leading to Alzheimer's disease," Dr. Maia said. "By identifying the cell types and gene functions involved, our study showcases how theoretical and computational models can provide new insights into the progression of Alzheimer's disease. This is another piece of valuable data that will help us specifically target the vulnerable cells and genes associated with tau buildup, potentially slowing or preventing Alzheimer's disease progression in the future."

This work was supported by the following NIH grants: R01NS092802, RF1AG062196 and R01AG072753.