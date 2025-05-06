Min proteins for max efficiency during cell division

The Min protein system prevents abnormal cell division in bacteria by forming oscillating patterns between the ends of a cell (“poles”). Despite decades of theoretical work, predicting the protein concentrations at which oscillations start and whether cells can maintain them under different conditions has been a challenge. Understanding these thresholds is important because they reveal how efficient this self-organizing system is in guiding division to the right place.

UC San Diego researchers have engineered Escherichia coli cells to independently control Min protein expression levels. In their work, the team was able to show that oscillations were stable across a wide range of concentrations, with E. coli producing only the minimal necessary amounts while maintaining a constant oscillation wavelength.

The results provide a powerful example of the potential of integrating quantitative cell physiology and biophysical modelling to understand the fundamental mechanisms controlling cell division machinery. This integrated approach reframes long-standing research questions and opens new avenues for inquiry. Such cross-disciplinary strategies can unlock further insights into cellular organization and function.

The study was published May 5, 2025 in Nature Physics. UC San Diego authors are Suckjoon Jun, Michael Sandler, Ziyuan Ren, Haochen Fu, Dongyang Li, Cindy Sou, and Daniel Villarreal (Physics), and Judy Kim and Chanin B. Tangtartharaku (Chemistry/Biochemistry)l. Their research was funded by, in part, by the National Institutes of Health (MIRA R35GM139622).