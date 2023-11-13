Breaking water molecules apart to generate clean fuel: Investigating a promising material

In line with the increasing global concerns about the state of our planet, perfecting the technology for alternative energy generation has become a hot topic among researchers worldwide. Among the many techniques being investigated to generate clean energy, water splitting is a very promising one. In particular, water (H 2 O) can be split to obtain dihydrogen (H 2 ) by using solar energy; this is known as photoelectrochemical water splitting. Dihydrogen can be used as clean fuel for other machines or to generate electricity, which means that improving our water-splitting techniques is a guaranteed way to reduce our carbon emissions and alleviate global warming.

How does photoelectrochemical water splitting work? In short, one way to do it is to use a certain type of semiconductor material, which is called the photoanode, and connect it to a small voltage source and a metal wire, which acts as the cathode. When exposed to sunlight, water is divided into its constituting atoms on these two ends; the constituent atoms recombine to form the useful H 2 and O 2 as a byproduct. The crucial step here is finding stable, high-performance materials for the photoanode because the oxidation sub-step, which involves the formation of O 2 , is the most difficult one.

Unfortunately, most research has focused on a class of photoanodes called oxynitrides, which suffer from instability and degrade relatively quickly because they are prone to oxidize when illuminated by light. To address this issue, a team of researchers from Tokyo Tech led by Prof. Kazuhiko Maeda focused instead on another type of photoanode material, an oxyfluoride with the chemical formula Pb 2 Ti 2 O 5 .4 F 1.2 . This compound does not suffer from self-oxidation due to its electronic properties.

While this oxyfluoride has been reported to be promising for many other applications, there were no studies on its photoelectrochemical performance as a photoanode for water splitting. The research team studied this compound under various lighting and applied-voltage conditions, and found that, to use it as a photoanode, it is necessary to modify its surface with other compounds. First, a layer of titanium oxide (TiO 2 ) has to be deposited on the surface of the oxyfluoride to increase the photocurrent generated by the water-splitting reaction. Then, the performance of the photoanode can be greatly enhanced by further coating it with cobalt oxides (CoO x ), which penetrate through the cracks in the TiO 2 layer and promote the desired reaction. "Post-modification of the photoanode with a water-oxidation promoter has proven to be indispensable to attaining stable performance in most cases," remarks Prof. Maeda.