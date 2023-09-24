RSV is a serious heath threat, but the public knows little about it

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determines whether to approve a vaccine against RSV for adults 60 and older, a new survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center finds that the American public is ill-informed about the virus, unfamiliar with its most common symptoms, and more hesitant to recommend the vaccine to pregnant people than to older adults.
Worldwide, RSV is the leading cause of lower respiratory tract infections in babies. Though its symptoms are typically mild, the highly contagious RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, can cause serious illness, hospitalization, and even death among infants and the elderly. By the age of 2, nearly all children get sick from RSV, which was one of three illnesses -- with the flu and Covid-19 -- contributing to last winter's "tripledemic" that overwhelmed some health care facilities. The CDC estimates that 58,000 to 80,000 children under age 5 are hospitalized annually because of it.
After decades of research, scientists have developed vaccines against RSV. In May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two RSV vaccines for older adults, and this summer is likely to approve a maternal RSV vaccine for pregnant people to pass antibodies on to fetuses to prevent RSV in infants from birth up to at least six months of age.
The survey of more than 1,600 adults finds that less than half of Americans (49%) were likely to recommend the vaccine against RSV, if approved by the FDA, to a pregnant friend or family member. By contrast, most Americans (63%) would recommend a vaccine against RSV to a friend or family member aged 65 or older. (When the survey was fielded, the FDA had already approved the vaccine for adults 60 and older, although the shots were not yet available.)
"Those who recall the stress that the tripledemic placed on the nation's hospitals last fall will understand why older individuals and those who are pregnant should discuss the advisability of RSV vaccination with their health care providers," said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of the University of Pennsylvania and director of the study.
The survey data come from the 11th wave of a nationally representative panel of 1,601 U.S. adults, first empaneled in April 2021, conducted for the Annenberg Public Policy Center by SSRS, an independent market research company. This wave of the Annenberg Science and Public Health Knowledge (ASAPH) survey was fielded May 31-June 6, 2023, and has a margin of sampling error (MOE) of ± 3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.
Underestimating the prevalence of RSV -- but awareness of potential severity
A quarter of the public (27%) expresses worry about contracting or having a family member contract RSV, less than the one-third (33%) who were worried in our January survey, which was conducted during the tripledemic. The decrease in concern is not surprising given that RSV circulates during the fall and winter, and there was media coverage of the surge of cases last winter that, combined with flu and Covid-19 cases, filled some hospitals.
The prevalence of this common illness is vastly underestimated by the public. Only 22% in the current survey say they know children who have had RSV -- and among these respondents, over half say they have known just one child or two children who have had it. Asked how many children contract RSV before the age of two, 2% of respondents say, "virtually all." According to the CDC, "Almost all children will have had an RSV infection by their second birthday."
But among the people who say they know children who have had RSV, its potential severity is clear. Among these respondents, over half (54%) say the illness was somewhat or very serious. "Most children with cold-like symptoms are not tested for RSV, but when a child becomes severely ill, it's more likely that child will undergo diagnostic testing," Jamieson said. While RSV can cause severe illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, the CDC says it usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms -- like runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever, wheezing, and decreased appetite -- and is often mistaken for cold or flu.
This does not mean, however, that some do not experience serious illness. Among 100 babies under the age of six months who get RSV, 1 to 2 may require hospitalization, the CDC says. Although RSV-associated deaths are "uncommon" in the United States, they nonetheless do occur at an estimated rate of 100 to 500 per year for children under five, according to the CDC. Worldwide deaths of children under 5 years old attributable to RSV exceed 100,000 annually.
Far fewer people say they know older adults who have had RSV. Only 6% of those surveyed say they know someone age 65 or older who has had RSV. Among this group of respondents, most (71%) say they know one or two people who have had it and most (72%) say the infection was somewhat or very serious. The CDC reports that among adults 65 and older, there are 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalizations per year from RSV, and 6,000 to 10,000 deaths.
Great uncertainty about RSV
Only small segments of the American public correctly answer questions about RSV. Most people say they are not sure. The survey found that:
Fewer than half recognize the symptoms of RSV
Fewer than half of those surveyed recognized some of the most common symptoms of RSV (respondents were asked to select all that applied):
Very few people incorrectly selected non-respiratory symptoms as associated with RSV:
